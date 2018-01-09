RCMP confirm Christina Lake crash

The crash occured Tuesday morning.

Grand Forks RCMP have confirmed that an accident Tuesday morning near Christina Lake involved two tractor trailers and an SUV.

According to Sgt. Jim Fenske of the Grand Forks RCMP, an eastbound tractor trailer unit slide and hit a westbound tractor trailer unit, reported around 7:15 a.m.. Road conditions are thought to be the primary factor in the crash.

Fenske also said confirmed a westbound SUV rear-ended the truck as it sought to avoid the crash. Injuries were non-life threatening in the SUV, and there were no reported injuries in the tractor trailer units, Fenske said.

No charges will be pursued, and Fenske said RCMP are “pleading” with drivers to slow down, drive cautiously and make sure you have adequate winter tires on your vehicle.

Grand Forks arena not impacted by ammonia regulations: RDKB

