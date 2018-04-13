Questions welcome at watershed meeting

The Kettle River Watershed Management Team will host a public meeting later this month.

The Kettle River Watershed Authority is gearing up to host its annual public meeting later this month.

The meeting on April 23 will be composed of several parts: in addition to a site visit (site to be determined), there will be an update from Jessica Mace on behalf of the watershed authority and Roly Russell, watershed authority chair for the RDKB.

There will also be a half-dozen short presentations from stakeholders in local watershed management: Jenny Coleshill will be speaking about the importance of riparian areas, Nicole McCallum will be speaking with provincial representative Rich McClearly about drought management, and senior fisheries biologist Tara White will be speaking about invasive bass.

Chris Marsh, RDKB manager of emergency programs, will also be in attendance and giving a presentation about flood preparation.

Watershed authority coordinator Jessica Mace said the group strives to have a public information meeting like this every year, and said it is a good way for people curious about water issues in the area to find out more.

Mace said the watershed group deals with lots of inquires about flooding and drought, and can provide information and links to further resources.

The event is scheduled to go from 3 to 8 p.m., on April 23, with dinner (registration required). Presentations will take place at the Grand Forks Seniors Centre.

People are invited to attend with questions and comments, and to learn more about the watershed and the Kettle River Watershed Management Plan. People are invited to attend all or part of the meeting.

To register or with questions contact Jessica Mace at 250-442-4111 or plan@kettleriver.ca.