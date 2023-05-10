Prescribed burn planned by B.C Wildfire Service for Sutherland Creek area

A prescribed burn is being planned for the Sutherland Creek area starting as early as tomorrow.

The BC Wildfire Service and Southeast Fire Centre will be supporting Interfor to organize and conduct a burn covering up to 44 hectares 10 kilometres east of Christina Lake, according to a news release.

Residents down valley of the burn may be affected by the smoke, which may be visible from Christina Lake and surrounding areas. Motorists travelling along Highway 3 may also be impacted by smoke.

When the burn will depend on weather and site conditions. The burn will be initiated only if conditions are suitable and allow for good smoke dispersal during operations, the release stated. However, smoke may linger onsite for several days following the burn while crews conduct mop-up and patrol.

Reasons for this prescribed burn include: reducing forest fuels to decrease the long-term risk of wildfires, helping to restore forest health and a properly functioning ecosystem, preparing the site for replanting, and returning a natural and necessary process to the landbase.

Learn more about prescribed burning online: http://ow.ly/20Su50Ax89j

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire, or open burning violation, call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone. For the latest information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions, road closures and air-quality advisories, visit: http://www.bcwildfire.ca

You can follow the latest wildfire news on the free BC Wildfire Service public mobile app, available for Apple (iOS) and Android devices

Twitter at: http://twitter.com/BCGovFireInfo

Facebook at: http://facebook.com/BCForestFireInfo

– Gazette staff

