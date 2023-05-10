BC Wildfire Service are planning a prescribed burn near Castlegar as early as tomorrow for the Sutherland Creek area. (BCWFS photo)

Prescribed burn planned by B.C Wildfire Service for Sutherland Creek area

A prescribed burn is being planned for the Sutherland Creek area starting as early as tomorrow.

The BC Wildfire Service and Southeast Fire Centre will be supporting Interfor to organize and conduct a burn covering up to 44 hectares 10 kilometres east of Christina Lake, according to a news release.

Residents down valley of the burn may be affected by the smoke, which may be visible from Christina Lake and surrounding areas. Motorists travelling along Highway 3 may also be impacted by smoke.

When the burn will depend on weather and site conditions. The burn will be initiated only if conditions are suitable and allow for good smoke dispersal during operations, the release stated. However, smoke may linger onsite for several days following the burn while crews conduct mop-up and patrol.

Reasons for this prescribed burn include: reducing forest fuels to decrease the long-term risk of wildfires, helping to restore forest health and a properly functioning ecosystem, preparing the site for replanting, and returning a natural and necessary process to the landbase.

Learn more about prescribed burning online: http://ow.ly/20Su50Ax89j

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire, or open burning violation, call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone. For the latest information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions, road closures and air-quality advisories, visit: http://www.bcwildfire.ca

You can follow the latest wildfire news on the free BC Wildfire Service public mobile app, available for Apple (iOS) and Android devices

Twitter at: http://twitter.com/BCGovFireInfo

Facebook at: http://facebook.com/BCForestFireInfo

– Gazette staff

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

castlegarNews

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Warning issued after street drugs test positive for fentanyl
Next story
Gastrointestinal outbreak at seniors facilities in Nelson, Trail, Creston

Just Posted

A gastrointestinal outbreak has affected 19 residents and 10 staff at Jubilee Manor in Nelson as of May 10. Photo: Tyler Harper
Gastrointestinal outbreak at seniors facilities in Nelson, Trail, Creston

Rachel Neumann, left, and Sarah Hiebert, pharmacist practicum student, man the information table at the first public education session on the opioid crisis and toxic drug poisoning awareness on May 9. The sessions were geared towards breaking down stigma around substance use. Photo: Karen McKinley
Education session brings toxic drug supply talk to Grand Forks

The Kettle River rages under the Black Train Bridge on Kettle River Drive in Grand Forks last Friday evening. photo Chris Hammett
Grand Forks flooding recedes, another crest expected by end of week

Retallack native and Pride Gym fighter Charles Bisset won the WKL World Muay Thai title and the IKKC World championship belt at the Mega Show Muay Thai Event in Los Angeles April 22. Photo: Submitted
West Kootenay Muay Thai fighter wins by KO at Mega Show in L.A.

Pop-up banner image