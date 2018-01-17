The Fortis BC Outages map at 6:30 p.m on Wednesday. (Fortis BC/Screenshot)

Power out, restored in some areas

While power is now on for some of the Boundary, as many as 2,000 may still be in the dark.

Power is now back on for some customers in Grand Forks and Christina Lake, but the rest of the Boundary could be waiting a little while after an outage around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Power was restore to some customers in Grand Forks and Christina Lake around 4 p.m., according to Fortis BC media relations officer Nicole Bogdanovic. Many customers are still without power, including those in Greenwood, Midway and through to Westbridge and Carmi.

About 4,000 customers were affected by the outage this afternoon, said Bogdanovic. Some customers are now receiving power from alternate lines while crews work on repairs. While Bogdanovic said there was no estimate on how many customers were still without power, the Fortis BC outage map shows as of Wednesday night that as many as 2,000 customers could still be affected.

The outage is due to a tree on a transmission line in the bush, south of Rossland. Crews are currently on scene and working to repair damage, but Bogdanovic said the restoration time largely depends on the extent of the damage and the accessibility of the site.

In the meantime, Bogdanovic said customers that do have power could experience intermittent outages as the alternate lines feeding Grand Forks and Christina Lake aren’t at full strength.

The Fortis BC outage map can be found here: https://outages.fortisbc.com/Outages

Previous story
Kootenay Boundary remains in unusually dangerous avalanche period

Just Posted

Power out, restored in some areas

While power is now on for some of the Boundary, as many as 2,000 may still be in the dark.

New Glade ferry enters testing phase

The Glade II will be able to carry heavier loads and will emit less greenhouse gases.

Kootenay Boundary remains in unusually dangerous avalanche period

Avalanche Canada says it expects snowpack conditions to get better soon

Freezing rain warning in effect for B.C. Southern Interior

Environment Canada issued the freezing rain warning for most of the Southern Interior Tuesday morning

Smiles all around as province announces emergency ward funding

$2.1 million to go to much-needed upgrades

Solitary-confinement veto a chance to address mental health: advocate

B.C. Supreme Court made the landmark ruling Wednesday

Winter storm coming to B.C. this weekend

The bets are on as to how much snow the province will actually get in the coming days

B.C. civil rights group files complaint about RCMP arrest of man who later died

Dale Culver, a 35-year-old Indigenous man was arrested in Prince George last July

Lawyer says former B.C. government aide ‘barely guilty’ in ethnic vote scandal

Brian Bonney pleaded guilty to a breach of trust charge

Quite a few tears as homemade quilts distributed to residents of Ashcroft Reserve, Boston Flats affected by last summer’s fire

Quilters in B.C. and Alberta worked through the summer and fall to create more than 100 quilts.

Island Health: No need for alarm in wake of Victoria needle-prick incidents

Three incidents in a week prompts meeting between health authority, city service providers

B.C. coast loggers celebrate history, hope for improvement

Truck Loggers Association awaits B.C. NDP government’s new direction

Global Affairs aware of report of two Canadians kidnapped in Nigeria

The foreigners were heading south from Kafanchan to Abuja when they were ambushed around Kagarko

Whistler role in potential Calgary Olympic bid would be welcome: IOC

Calgary is mulling whether to vie for the 2026 Games, and could look to facilities in B.C.

Most Read

  • Power out, restored in some areas

    While power is now on for some of the Boundary, as many as 2,000 may still be in the dark.