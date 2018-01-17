Power out, restored in some areas

While power is now on for some of the Boundary, as many as 2,000 may still be in the dark.

Power is now back on for some customers in Grand Forks and Christina Lake, but the rest of the Boundary could be waiting a little while after an outage around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Power was restore to some customers in Grand Forks and Christina Lake around 4 p.m., according to Fortis BC media relations officer Nicole Bogdanovic. Many customers are still without power, including those in Greenwood, Midway and through to Westbridge and Carmi.

About 4,000 customers were affected by the outage this afternoon, said Bogdanovic. Some customers are now receiving power from alternate lines while crews work on repairs. While Bogdanovic said there was no estimate on how many customers were still without power, the Fortis BC outage map shows as of Wednesday night that as many as 2,000 customers could still be affected.

The outage is due to a tree on a transmission line in the bush, south of Rossland. Crews are currently on scene and working to repair damage, but Bogdanovic said the restoration time largely depends on the extent of the damage and the accessibility of the site.

In the meantime, Bogdanovic said customers that do have power could experience intermittent outages as the alternate lines feeding Grand Forks and Christina Lake aren’t at full strength.

The Fortis BC outage map can be found here: https://outages.fortisbc.com/Outages