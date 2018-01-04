Ministry issues air quality advisory

The advisory was issued at 11 a.m. Thursday.

Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change website on Jan. 4, 2018. (Web)

The Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change has issued an air quality advisory for Grand Forks, due to the presence of “fine particulates” in the air.

The advisory, issued before lunch on Thursday, indicates that people with chronic medical conditions should postpone strenuous exercise. Exposure is also a concern for babies, the elderly, and people with diabetes, lung or heart disease.

The warning was issued in cooperation with Interior Heath.

The fine particulates are expected to persist until there is a change in the current weather conditions. The fine particulate matter average for the past 24 hours, as measured from the station at city hall, is 27.4 micrograms per cubic metre. The provincial air quality objective is 25 micrograms per cubic metre.

The ministry offers the following advice to reduce personal exposure: