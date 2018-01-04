Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change website on Jan. 4, 2018. (Web)

Ministry issues air quality advisory

The advisory was issued at 11 a.m. Thursday.

The Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change has issued an air quality advisory for Grand Forks, due to the presence of “fine particulates” in the air.

The advisory, issued before lunch on Thursday, indicates that people with chronic medical conditions should postpone strenuous exercise. Exposure is also a concern for babies, the elderly, and people with diabetes, lung or heart disease.

The warning was issued in cooperation with Interior Heath.

The fine particulates are expected to persist until there is a change in the current weather conditions. The fine particulate matter average for the past 24 hours, as measured from the station at city hall, is 27.4 micrograms per cubic metre. The provincial air quality objective is 25 micrograms per cubic metre.

The ministry offers the following advice to reduce personal exposure:

  • Avoid roads with heavy vehicle traffic and areas with wood smoke
  • Stay indoors and keep windows and doors closed
  • Run an air cleaner
Previous story
Province raises threshold for homeowner grant to $1.65 million

Just Posted

Ministry issues air quality advisory

The advisory was issued at 11 a.m. Thursday.

It’s a boy! Interior Health announces New Years baby

The first baby of 2018 for the Interior Health Authority region was born in Penticton

B.C.’s top local news stories of 2017

A year in review: the shocking, stirring and amazing stories that caught our attention

Special weather statement for B.C. Interior

Both the Fraser Valley and the Okanagan can anticipate up to 10 cm overnight

RCMP divers recover missing 10-year-old’s body in Arrow Lake

Boy was in vehicle that rolled into lake and sank on Wednesday.

Snowmobilers let the moose loose

Snowmobilers rescue moose buried neck-deep in snow in western Newfoundland

B.C. clown band member charged with smuggling $7M in drugs into Japan

Daniel Whitmore, of Iron Maiden tribute band Powerclown, was allegedly found with methamphetamine

‘A little more hope:’ ALS patients taking anti-psychotic drug in clinical trial

New trial offers chance to treat debilitating and ultimately deadly neural disease without a cure

Justin Trudeau hits the slopes in Golden

Family had spent a few days in Revelstoke

Fiscal relationship with FN gets reset with help of B.C. chief

Feds and First Nations could be about to transform the way they do business

Niagara Falls a frozen winter wonderland

Record cold temperatures have turned the natural attraction into a winter wonderland, drawing more visitors this winter than usual

Hockey royalty pays tribute to legendary Leaf Johnny Bower

A celebration of life ceremony for Canadian hockey legend Johnny Bower was held at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto on Wednesday

What you need to know: The lettuce-linked E. coli outbreak

What consumers should know about the romaine lettuce-linked E. coli outbreak

Trump ‘furious’ over new Bannon book

Trump left ‘furious,’ ‘disgusted’ by Bannon over new book

Most Read