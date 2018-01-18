Heinrich hired as CAO

Heinrich has been acting in the role since March 2017.

Heinrich has been hired as the Chief Administrative Officer. Pictured. Heinrich (left) in this 2015 file photo. (Grand Forks Gazette)

The City of Grand Forks announced this morning that interim Chief Administrative Officer Diane Heinrich has been signed to a two and a half year contract in the position.

Heinrich has been acting in the role since March 2017 when former CAO Doug Allin left the organization.

According to the press release issued by the city on Thursday morning, Heinrich had also previously acted in the role in 2014, also due to the departure of Allin. Heinrich has been with the city since 2007.

The Chief Administrative Officer position is the top staff position, and acts as a liaison between council and staff. Heinrich will also continue to hold her previous position as corporate officer for another year.