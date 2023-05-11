Grand Forks roofing company seeking nominations for free roof replacement giveaway

Rick and Jackie Klotz are asking the public to send in their nominations for a free roof replacement giveaway from their company, Two Rivers Roofing, Ltd. Nominations Close June 15. photo submitted

If you know of someone who needs work on their shingled roof replaced, there’s an opportunity for them to get it for free.

There is still time to nominate someone for the annual Two Rivers Roofing Ltd. roof giveaway. The closing date is June 15.

Details are on the company’s Facebook page, but there are some rules that have to be followed, said co-owner Jackie Klotz. These include a person can’t nominate themselves, only properties in the Grand Forks and Christina Lake are will be considered and the current shingles have to be asphalt.

The nominee must also own the property where the roof is to be replaced.

“This is to give back to the community for all the support they have given us over the five years we’ve been in business,” Klotz said.

“It could be someone like a family that needs a new roof but can’t afford it on their own, an elderly person that can’t do the work themselves. We are asking people to think about someone they know that may need a new roof done.”

Klotz explained they are only doing asphalt shingles because that is the materials they have available for this giveaway. Cedar shakes, flat and metal roofs don’t qualify.

The giveaway, sponsored by Boundary Home Building Centre and IKO Industries, includes all costs associated with removal of the old roof, garbage disposal, any plywood repairs needed, labour and materials involved with installing the new roof.

Nominations have to include the name and address of the person, a brief description of why that person is deserving of a new roof, the nominator’s name and contact information.

After the closing date, five nominations will be shortlisted, their roofs assessed and a winner will be chosen. The nominator and winner will be directly contacted and their names will be posted on the company’s Facebook page and published in the Gazette.

Nominations can be emailed to tworiversroof@gmail.com.

