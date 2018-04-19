Grand Forks remembers the Humboldt Broncos

The community came together in memory of the victims of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash on Thursday at a vigil and memorial at the Jack Goddard Arena. Many community leaders spoke in remembrance, including Grand Forks mayor Frank Konrad and a statement read on behalf of Area D director Roly Russell. Brenda Semenoff performed O Canada, and community faith leaders Rev. John Siemens and Pastor Ben Jepsen offered prayers. Nicki-Jo Wolfram played the bagpipes, and the vigil was emceed by Kevin McKinnon.

Photos by Kathleen Saylors for the Grand Forks Gazette

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

 

The Bruins joined hands in prayer.

The Bruins Rilee Poffenroth accepted a hug from a member of the community.

A display of pucks with the photos of Humboldt victims was put together and on display.

(Right) Residents wishing to pay respects filled both sides of the arena.

Trey Mason spoke on behalf of the Bruins.

Most attendees wore jerseys, as Canadians across the country marked Jersey Day in remembrance.

Rev. Gerry Foster, the Border Bruins’ play-by-play announcer, offered the Benediction.

Over a hundred people attended the vigil on Thursday.

Nicki-Jo Wolfram played the bagpipes.

Brenda Semenoff sang O Canada.

Bruins coach and general manager Emery Olauson spoke about Broncos coach Darcy Haugen, his own expereince coaching the Bruins, and the importance of community hockey.

Previous story
Unions file strike notice against CP Rail

Just Posted

Grand Forks remembers the Humboldt Broncos

The community gathered at a vigil on April 12.

Thirty years and going strong: the choir looks back

The Grand Forks Choral Society is celebrating its anniversary with a spring concert.

VIDEO: Property evacuated after mudslide closes Highway 3A

A mudslide has closed Highway 3A between Castlegar and Nelson just north of the Brilliant Dam.

RCMP annual report shows detachment issues, successes

Staffing shortages, travelling criminals were concerns in 2017

Medical staff weighs in on KBRH design

Changes coming to the regional emergency department.

VIDEO: Work is play for this B.C. avalanche rescue dog

CARDA certified Joss’s Job is to save lives — but to her, it’s all a game

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

UPDATE: Jordan funeral procession moves along Quadra Street

Late Victoria cop mourned by officers from numerous local, out-of-town jurisdictions

Government has no solution for dangerous stretch of Highway 1

Columbia River-Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok met with the Ministry to talk about the dangers around Highway 1

B.C. couple caught in Kootenay Pass avalanche

Just after the ministry carried out avalanche control and opened the highway a Rossland couple was almost swept away by snow

Lance Armstrong settles $100M lawsuit with U.S. government

Disgraced cyclist reached $5-million settlement with sponsor U.S. Postal Service

2 B.C. men deemed heroes for saving man from fire

Fire on Coronation Avenue in Duncan sends one man to hospital

B.C. has highest C-section rate in Canada: report

Researcher says it’s not necessarily a bad thing

Whistler to open Canada’s first pod hotel

Pangea Pod Hotel to feature units big enough to fit a queen-sized mattress and not much else

Most Read

  • Grand Forks remembers the Humboldt Broncos

    The community gathered at a vigil on April 12.