Grand Forks remembers the Humboldt Broncos

The community came together in memory of the victims of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash on Thursday at a vigil and memorial at the Jack Goddard Arena. Many community leaders spoke in remembrance, including Grand Forks mayor Frank Konrad and a statement read on behalf of Area D director Roly Russell. Brenda Semenoff performed O Canada, and community faith leaders Rev. John Siemens and Pastor Ben Jepsen offered prayers. Nicki-Jo Wolfram played the bagpipes, and the vigil was emceed by Kevin McKinnon.

Photos by Kathleen Saylors for the Grand Forks Gazette

The Bruins joined hands in prayer.

The Bruins Rilee Poffenroth accepted a hug from a member of the community.

A display of pucks with the photos of Humboldt victims was put together and on display.

(Right) Residents wishing to pay respects filled both sides of the arena.

Trey Mason spoke on behalf of the Bruins.

Most attendees wore jerseys, as Canadians across the country marked Jersey Day in remembrance.

Rev. Gerry Foster, the Border Bruins’ play-by-play announcer, offered the Benediction.

Over a hundred people attended the vigil on Thursday.

Nicki-Jo Wolfram played the bagpipes.

Brenda Semenoff sang O Canada.