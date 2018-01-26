Grand Forks joins global Women’s March movement

About a hundred people turned out on Saturday at Gyro Park for the second-annual Women’s March in Grand Forks.

Grand Forks was one of the hundreds of sister marches held around the world over the weekend in a peaceful protest for equality, LGBTQ rights, health care reform and women’s rights. While the march is called the Women’s March, the Grand Forks event invited people of all genders, all nations and all ages to participate. The march was hosted by the Boundary Resource Centre and had representatives from the Boundary Indigenous communities and the USCC. Dara Sutton, Samantha Mercer-White, Kelly Davison, Jo White and others spoke before the march began. Attendees were invited to the resource centre post-march for refreshments.

The Women’s March circled Central Avenue and back down Market Avenue before ending at the Resource Centre.

Boundary Resource Centre co-ordinator Jo White shook hands with Women’s March attendees. About 100 people attended the Saturday morning march in Gyro Park.

Many attendees marched with posters. The Resource Centre awarded a prize for best poster, and many attendees carried posters on the themes of equality, women’s empowerment and feminism.