Grand Forks Fire/Rescue wlecomes new deputy chief

Not a lot of wildfires, and fewer worries about heat exhaustion: Grand Forks Fire/Rescue’s newest deputy fire chief has some unique experience as a professional firefighter.

”There are no wildfires up there, [Iqaluit] is above the treeline, it’s all rocks and tundra,” said George Seigler, Fire/Rescue’s new deputy chief of operations and training. “You worry about the hose freezing into a pile of spaghetti.”

Seigler is now the department’s third paid firefighter, filling the newly create role of Deputy Chief of Operations and Training. He started the job mid-April, and is most recently of Nelson, B.C. where he served as the regional deputy chief.

Prior, he did a two-and-a-half year stretch in Iqaluit as the deputy fire chief, but started his career as a volunteer firefighter in Courtenay and Comox for over 15 years.

Seigler got into firefighting through his uncle, who was a deputy fire chief in Cumberland.

“I spent a lot of time as a kid at the fire hall,” Seigler said. “My dad would always say ‘we’re off to visit Uncle Jack,’ which usually meant the fire hall, and I was hooked.”

Seigler said he sought out this job because it would allow him to return more to the parts of the job he loves: firefighting and working with volunteers.

“Being a regional chief, it was more administrative – I wanted to be more hands-on, working with volunteers, intermingling with the public,” he said.

After the move to Nunavut, Seigler said (with a laugh) that he’s careful about where the family moves. He and his wife recently bought a home in Grand Forks. Their three kids, all in their 20s, are not in the area, though Seigler said his daughter is now a volunteer with the Courtenay fire department like he was.

In Grand Forks, Seigler said he will be undertaking a review of the training program, but he’s optimistic about the department, its succession planning, and the opportunities for volunteers to take the lead on calls.

“It’s a department that exceeds standards,” Seigler said. “One of the things I like here is that our volunteers are trained well, extremely competent.”

“[When we go to calls] you’re not going as a chief to take over, but you are there to give a hand, be a mentor, which I like. They have set up a great program,” he added.

As well as the administrative duties that may include maintaining equipment, documenting volunteer training and helping the public, Seigler said he is looking forward to being more hands-on.

“It is not all spent in the office, which I like,” Seigler said. “There is administrative work, you can be in the office with paperwork, but you never know what the day is going to hold.

“So far the highlight of my days are when our volunteers stop by for a visit. I am quickly learning that we have an amazing competent team who are more than willing to go that ‘extra mile’ to ensure the safety of our community.”

Having a background as both a deputy chief as well as a volunteer member, Seigler said he understands well what it is to be a volunteer first responder while balancing personal and family life. Making sure his volunteers have plenty of opportunity to learn while maintaining personal safety, lots of balance, and being a good mentor will be priorities, he said.

Seigler said he has immense confidence in the department and its training; firefighters are currently trained to, or above, the NFPA 1001 standard for firefighters.

Seigler acknowledged he’s arriving in Grand Forks at a challenging time of year, between the freshet and the coming wildfire season (and learning the topography of Grand Forks and the spread of rural fire halls), but said he’s easing into it and thanks his colleagues for their support.

While the family is still getting settled, Seigler said Grand Forks has been nothing but welcoming.

“People are so friendly, I feel like a part of the city already,” he said. “We bought a house, neighbours are awesome, we’re out meeting people and [everyone is] so friendly and welcoming. It’s the small town thing, it is what I’m used to and it’s a good feeling.”