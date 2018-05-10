Evacuating you home? Here’s what to do

As nearly 1,200 residents in the Boundary prepare to leave home on Thursday, and over 1,500 more are placed on alert, here’s what you need to know about evacuating your home.

PEOPLE: Make sure everyone is out and has a place to go. Evacuation centres have been set up in Midway at the Community Centre and in Grand Forks at the Curling Club. That is your first stop once you leave home, even if you are staying with family or friends. Reunification services are also available.

PETS and livestock: Make arrangements for pets outside of the evacuation zone. Pets must be safe, have a food supply, and be above the flood waters. Keep in mind, water levels could continue to rise.

PRESCRIPTIONS, PAPERS, and PHOTOS: Take the essentials with you in a small bag. Make sure you have ALL medications you and any members of your family need, as well as papers, identification, banking and insurance information, and any important family photos.

Make sure to lock you home and close all windows. The addresses of evacuated properties are public, and RCMP are actively working in evacuated areas to prevent theft.

Leave a note telling others where you have gone and why you left. Leave this note in a safe place, like a mailbox.

If you are instructed by officials to do so, consider shutting off power, gas, electricity.

When evacuating, follow the routes specified by emergency officials. Other roads could be compromised. Do not take shortcuts.

If you are on evacuation alert, consider your access routes to your home. If a road is low-lying and could be washed out, consider that access

If you need help leaving your home or cannot physically check in with the evacuation centre, call the EOC at 250-442-3628 or at 1-888-747-9119.