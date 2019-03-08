‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett indicted on felony charges

Smollett has been indicted on 16 felony charges

A grand jury in Chicago has indicted “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett on 16 felony counts related to making a false report that he was attacked by two men in Chicago who shouted racial and homophobic slurs.

The Cook County grand jury indictment filed Thursday charges him with falsely reporting an offence.

READ MORE: ‘Empire’ producers cut Smollett from season’s last episodes

Smollett was charged on Feb. 20 with one count of disorderly conduct for filing a false police report.

Smollett, who is black and gay, told police in late January that he was attacked by two men in downtown Chicago who wrapped a rope around his neck.

Police say Smollett recruited two men to stage the attack because he was upset with his pay on the Fox show. Smollett has denied playing a role in the attack.

READ MORE: ‘Empire’ actor Jusse Smollet turns self in to face false report charge

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Interior Health hospitals to serve more made in B.C. food

Just Posted

Whispers of Hope leases new kitchen location, residents petition

The new location is close to City Hall.

Interior Health hospitals to serve more made in B.C. food

New initiative by the Ministry of Agriculture to serve more B.C. produced food in hospitals

Grand Forks Library reaches fundraising goal

The $84,000 will renovate the library washrooms for accessibility.

Season ends for Grand Forks Border Bruins

The team lost four games in the best-of-seven first playoff round.

Bank armouring begins in South Ruckle

The rocks placed along the riverbank will prevent future erosion.

Insta-Monarch: Queen Elizabeth makes first Instagram post

Using an iPad, she shared an image on the official royal family Instagram account

School students to strike with walkout starting at the legislature

Globally coordinated strike to protest climate change March 15

‘That’s startling’: Horgan reacts to claims of homeless patients being sent to Chilliwack

Health minister says he will look into situation after mayor writes biting letter to Fraser Health

‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett indicted on felony charges

Smollett has been indicted on 16 felony charges

B.C. farmers aren’t ‘persons’ under new agricultural land legislation

B.C. Liberal Mike de Jong calls it an ‘assault on rights of citizens’

VIDEO: Officers rally as violence in B.C. jails hit all-time high

Inmate-to-officer ratio is ‘now as high as 72:1’: BCGEU

First Canadian airline to be founded by an Indigenous woman takes off

Iskwew Air CEO Teara Fraser also announces youth program on International Women’s Day

Firefighters pull man from icy river in Kamloops

It’s believed the man fell into the river while trying to rescue his dog

Kootenay MP calls for elimination of federal student loan interest

Wayne Stetski wants feds to follow in footsteps of provincial counterparts

Most Read