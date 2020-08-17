(Black Press File photo)

Dry, hot conditions cause two fires to spread in Grand Forks

Two separate fires broke out on Aug. 14, but were later extinguished

One of the two fires on Friday, Aug. 14 could have been avoided according to Grand Forks Fire Rescue, especially considering the ban on blazes larger than a small campfire.

“That’s one of the things right now. It’s hot, it’s dry, we had an unseasonable wildfire season, but we’re getting into it now,” said Grand Forks Fire Chief George Seigler. “You look out there and it’s not hard to see that the hills are dry.”

The first reported fire was called in at 1:30 p.m, about a burning hayfield on Old North Fork Road. The cause of that fire is currently undetermined. Around 625 square metres of the field were consumed by the fire before it could be extinguished.

Twelve firefighters, three engines, two tenders and two support vehicles attended the blaze. The fire was extinguished in about a half-hour, with the fire crew staying on the scene until 4:30 p.m. No buildings were threatened by the flames.

READ MORE: Maintain your yards, advises Grand Forks Fire Department

The second call on Friday came in shortly after 7 p.m. on a grass fire on Hardy Mountain Road. The fire had been started by the owner of the property, and it had grown out of control. By the time it was extinguished, it had grown to around 400 square metres, and was encroaching an abandoned barn.

“The provincial ban is on right now,” said Seigler. “This person shouldn’t have been burning. In terms of education, the owner was educated. It’s so well advertised now, by the media, by the fire department, by word of mouth, that the fire bans are on. It’s unfortunate, this one could have been avoided, but it wasn’t.”

One engine, two tenders, two support vehicles and 12 firefighters attended the second fire. The scene was cleared by 9:30 p.m.


Brennan.Phillips@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fire

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Rare white orca spotted hunting off shores of Alaska for first time

Just Posted

Interior Health reports six new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

Three cases have been reported at Okanagan Correctional Centre in Oliver

Dry, hot conditions cause two fires to spread in Grand Forks

Two separate fires broke out on Aug. 14, but were later extinguished

City of Grand Forks hires new utilities manager

Councillor Rod Zielinski has resigned in order to take up his new position

Expect delays and one-lane traffic along Highway 33

Repaving is underway along Highway 33 and Big White Road

Grand Forks-native heading to McGill on scholarship

Lydia McLellan will be joining the McGill University Martlets women’s hockey team this fall.

B.C. school staff, older students required to wear masks in ‘high traffic areas’

Exceptions will be made for those who cannot wear masks for medical reasons

Morneau stepping down as federal finance minister

Resignation comes as We Charity controversy continues in Ottawa

VIDEO: Cyclists cross under train in Revelstoke

The incident was caught on the railway museum’s live train camera

B.C. records 236 new COVID-19 cases over weekend

100 positive tests Friday, two new long-term care outbreaks

FINLAYSON: Next 6-12 months not the time for government to hike taxes

From following health advice and ‘doing no harm,’ to not hiking fees – one business expert has a number of suggestions

Mounties launch probe after $230K ‘disappears’ from Coquitlam Little League funds

Discrepancy was discovered when refunds were being issued for cancelled season

Calgary woman dies after being swept away in river at Kootenay National Park

It’s believed the woman was getting her photo taken when she lost her footing

Horoscopes for the week of August 17

Weekly horoscopes by Morgan Fava

Death Valley reaches highest world temperature in more than 100 years

Temperature is just four degrees below the record set in 1913

Most Read