Community invited to Christmas dinner

The tradition of a Christmas community dinner in Grand Forks will continue for the 36th year.

Dean Engen, assisted by Lyn Darling, has stepped in as both lead coordinator and food coordinator for the 2017 event. An organizing committee of about a dozen people altogether have been working hard to prepare for a dinner that feeds about 450 people each Christmas.

There is no charge for the dinner, which is funded by donations and served by volunteers. It is held at the Gospel Chapel on Donaldson Drive. Doors open at 11:30 a.m.; dinner is served at noon. Vegetarian entrees will be available. The event usually finishes around 2 p.m. – but that’s after a full meal, entertainment, and, of course, a visit from Santa!

Dinner is also delivered to RCMP, paramedics, Customs officers and shut-ins—no one goes without a warm, full-course Christmas dinner.

“It’s for everyone; it’s a real community event,” said Paula Wolkosky, treasurer and volunteer from the very first dinner. “To see people from all walks of life and all ages sitting together and sharing a meal is very heartwarming. It’s also a great way to meet new people.”

Please contact Engen at 250-584-4706 for more information. Call Luba White at 250-442-2578 if you need a ride to the dinner or your meal delivered.