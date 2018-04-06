Chamber elects new board

Cathy Korolek will continue as the Chamber president.

The Boundary Country Regional Chamber of Commerce elected its new board at its annual general meeting last week.

The board is: Cathy Korolek as president; James Wilson as vice-president; Vanessa Favell as treasurer; Jason McIver as director for Christina Lake; Jeff Fero as director for Grand Forks; and Shane Ahrens as director at large.

The director for the Greenwood Board of Trade is to be determined as Jim Nathorst has stepped down. Coun. Christine Thompson is the liaison for the City of Grand Forks. Lynn Bleiler is recording secretary, and Kendra Begg is the executive director.

The voting was done by proxy for the first time this year, after changes to the chamber’s bylaws in January. Three seats were available and five people were nominated. Cathy Korolek received 37 votes, James Wilson received 38 votes, Vanessa Favell received 36 votes, Scot Stewart received nine votes, and Tom Woods received five votes.

Once being elected to the board, the board elected members to board positions.

