MP for South Okanagan-West Kootenay Richard Cannings was in town on Monday night for a town hall meeting with local residents. Cannings spoke about the federal budget, pipeline issues and the B.C./Alberta wine dispute, but also took questions from the two-dozen or so attendees. (Kathleen Saylors/Grand Forks Gazette)

Cannings hosts town hall

KATHLEEN SAYLORS

Grand Forks Gazette

