Buy Low employee assaulted, suspect arrested

An assault of an employee at Buy-Low has led Grand Forks RCMP to recommend charges of assault and resisting arrest.

According to a news release distributed Thursday afternoon, the assault of a Buy-Low employee took place at 11:50 a.m. on Tuesday, when a Buy-Low employee attempted to stop “a suspect” RCMP now indicate is a 28-year-old male, from taking a shopping cart from the business. The confrontation led to the suspect allegedly striking the employee three times in the head. RCMP report that witnesses obtained video of the suspect fleeing with the shopping cart.

The employee suffered only minor injuries and did not require medical attention.

RCMP located and attempted to arrest the suspect at 12:30 p.m., who fled once again. The suspect was pursued by RCMP along the Trans Canada Trail and arrested a short time later.

RCMP are recommending charges of assault, resisting arrest and breach of recognizance as the suspect is in violation of court-ordered release conditions. He is being held in custody.