Budget 2018: Examining the capital projects budget

The first part in a series on the 2018 City of Grand Forks budget.

The City of Grand Forks council is in the process of completing its 2018-2022 financial plan.

After several workshops earlier this year, council identified several projects they wanted to prioritize for the year ahead, accepted a budget increase, and examined water and electricity rates.

This is the first of several parts breaking down the city’s 2018 budget.

Capital projects

The city uses a few factors to determine potential “capital projects” for the coming year. Capital projects refer to city investments that do not include to the day-to-day expenses of running the city — largely infrastructure and other tangible, physical investments.

Some capital projects in this year’s budget have been brought forward from 2017, but new projects are determined using the city’s asset management plan (from a 20-year capital projects plan), the overall strategic priorities of the city and the public (from public input), and the best interests of community and economic development (usually coming from the official community plan).

The city is bringing 27 projects into 2018 from the year before. These projects include a high-dollar-value voltage conversion project, and upgrades to the wastewater treatment plan, for which the city received over $1 million in grants. There is a total of $2.1 million remaining in that project budget.

The city also carried the entire balance of a $181,000 project for the Silver Kettle Sidewalk forward into 2018. The project was approved last year.

Council was also presented with a list of capital projects under $30,000. The projects fit within a $2 million budget, and includes $20,000 to upgrade the washrooms and campsites at City Park; $10,000 for a facilities assessment review on city-owned buildings; and $20,000 for an electric mower that will “improve the efficiency of parks maintenance.”

Several capital projects presented are mandatory in nature. Those projects include $500,000 to improve the city’s wastewater effluent to meet new provincial standards.

Other projects presented for this year include $40,000 to replace about 250 metres of crumbling sidewalk on Central Avenue and $50,000 to upgrade city crosswalks in the downtown core to “incorporate additional safety features.”

The city will be spending $400,000 to upgrade to LED lights city-wide, which is more affordable for the city long-term. There is also $45,000 allocated to interior upgrades to the public works building, which was done in 1986.

See the next installment in the April 25 issue of the Grand Forks Gazette.

