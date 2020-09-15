BREAKING: Barriere Secondary and Elementary schools on lockdown due to alleged phone threats

A message from SD73 states the students are being held inside for lunch

Barriere Secondary is currently on lockdown and has been since mid-morning today.

Sgt. Grant Simpson with the Clearwater RCMP confirmed the lockdown, due to two alleged threats that were phoned into the school. No one is allowed in or out of the building, and members of the Barriere and Clearwater RCMP detachments are currently securing the school.

A message to parents was sent out by School District 73 at 12:30 p.m., stating both Barriere Secondary and Barriere Elementary schools are on lockdown.

“At approximately 10:40 a.m. today, Barriere Secondary enacted a hold and secure because of two threatening phone calls made to the school,” the email said. The students are being held inside but have access to services within the school.

Due to its proximity to the high school, Barriere Elementary is also on lockdown.

Students will be held inside for lunch and will resume classes until regular dismissal, according to Trish Smilie and Bill Hamblett, SD73 assistant superintendents.

More information to come.

