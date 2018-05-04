Block Watch program active and growing

A community crime prevention program that took root in Grand Forks late last year is slowly developing, but has more room for volunteers.

Block Watch is a “neighbours helping neighbours” approach to property crime, said coordinator and City of Grand Forks bylaw officer Bud Alcock.

“Block Watch is taking care of your own stuff and watching out for your neighbours’ stuff,” Alcock said. “If everyone does that it lowers the property crime.”

The program began late last year in response to increased concerns by residents about theft in the city. To start the program, which is available all over Canada, Alcock took some training from the Block Watch Society of B.C. in Vernon. The program is completely funded by the city, and is free to anyone wanting to join.

Signs will be going up in Block Watch neighbourhoods over the coming months, raising awareness of the program for both residents and potential criminals.

Grand Forks (both the city and RDKB Area D) is divided into 58 blocks, Alcock said. Ideally, each one of those blocks will have a captain and co-captain. Currently they have members in 13 blocks, and four of those are “extremely active,” he said.

The blocks are well-recognized divisions; Valley Heights is a block, while Riverside Drive is three and the area near the hospital is divided into about five.

Each block has about 50-75 residents, and Alcock said the block can work effectively if about 10 of those are members.

The block captains will undergo a criminal record check at a cost of $20 (the only time it costs to participate in Block Watch, Alcock said), and will coordinate with their neighbours and with Alcock.

The time commitment is relatively low, he said; captains will attend one meeting every couple months just to check in.

Block Watch is pretty simple, Alcock said: Neighbours simply make the commitment to keep an eye on each other.

“There are a few different levels: one, extreme, see a break-in in progress, call 911; if you see suspicious activity call the RCMP non-emergency line, and notify neighbours and coordinator; if it is just something you want to keep an eye on, notify the other members on your block,” he said.

“It is very static, there’s no chasing or following people, that is for the police. If you are looking out the window and see something strange, pay attention,” he added.

Alcock said the program is slowly taking root; the Facebook “Grand Forks Block Watch” page has over 200 likes. Eventually, he said he would like to see all 58 blocks registered and more people becoming members.

“It is in its infancy, I want to see another 500 people involved,” he said. “It’s just another set of eyes on the street.