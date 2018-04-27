Bagpipers coming to Grand Forks

The Spring Fling event will be hosted by the Grand Forks Pipes and Drums.

Maybe sometimes you wish you heard bagpipes more often, aside from Remembrance Day and St. Patrick’s Day. Maybe sometimes, you wish you could sit outside and enjoy both the sunshine and the sound of bagpipes.

If this sounds like you, you’ll be sure to enjoy an upcoming pipes competition hosted by the Grand Forks Pipes and Drums next week.

The Grand Forks Pipes and Drums will be hosting the “Spring Fling” piping competition on May 4 and 5. Nine groups of pipers from around B.C. will join our very own local pipers for two days of bagpiping.

According to Pipes and Drums member Steve McGibbon, the festivities start Friday at the Legion with dinner, followed by a horn and jig competition. The fun continues through the evening and starts up again Saturday morning with a march competition, also at the Legion.

At noon, the groups are expected to go to City Hall and form a mass band. At 2 p.m. the groups will go to James Donaldson Park for a medley competition, before finishing off the event with a dance competition, dinner and performance of the Grand Forks Pipes and Drums on Saturday night. Meals will be at the Legion throughout the day.

Members of the public are welcome. More information available through the Legion or by contacting bmcgibbon@xplornet.ca