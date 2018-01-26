Arrests made, property recovered following mailbox break-in

RCMP say more charges may be laid.

Two have been arrested and hundred of articles of stolen property recovered as a result of an RCMP investigation into a Christina Lake mailbox break-in.

According to a press release issued by Grand Forks RCMP Friday afternoon, numerous criminal charges have been laid against 25-year-old Mitchell Olheiser of Cranbrook. A second man was arrested and released to appear in court in Grand Forks at a later date. His name has not been released.

The arrested were made following Grand Forks RCMP interrupting a theft in progress at a Canada Post mailbox on Monday. As a result, an “extensive” amount of stolen property was recovered, including the 2014 Dodge pickup the suspects were driving.

RCMP believe that a number of other mailbox and shed break-ins at the lake are related to the suspects, according to the press release.

Members of West Kootenay Traffic Service and the Forensic Identification Section are assisting in the investigation. The investigation is currently ongoing, and additional charges may be laid according to RCMP.

“It is believed the suspects are responsible for other offences in Cranbrook, Nelson and Castlegar,” the release notes.

RCMP are currently in the process of sorting through “several hundred” exhibits, and some have already been returned to rightful owners. They are also working with Canada Post to return stolen mail.

Grand Forks RCMP Sgt. Jim Fenske is asking residents not to contact RCMP inquiring about their property.

“As this is an active criminal investigation the property will be returned as soon as we possibly can,” he said via press release.

RCMP are asking anyone with information about these crimes to call RCMP investigators Cst. David Forbes or Cst. Nicki-Jo Wolfram at 250-442-8288 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Previous story
Fire department set to hire third full-time staff member

Just Posted

Fire department set to hire third full-time staff member

The addition will be included in the budeget this year.

UPDATED: Crews on scene emptying overturned fuel tanker

Fire crews and traffic control are currently at the scene

SAR groups rescue Boundary skiers

The rescue was carried out Saturday night.

UPDATE: Tsunami warning cancelled for coastal British Columbia

Warning issued following 7.9 earthquake off Kodiak, AK

Suspects in custody following mailbox break-ins

An extensive amount of stolen material was recovered.

First Nations return donations, anti-Site C stakes to B.C. government

Treaty 8 Chiefs say Premier John Horgan and other cabinet ministers betrayed their commitment

Marijuana dispensary raided in B.C. Interior

One person arrested, undisclosed amount of cannabis products seized

Operator of national trampoline park chain reacts to Richmond tragedy

Parks have numerous safety standards, but users must sign an injury waiver

GoFundMe launched to fight oil-tanker moratorium

Chiefs Council says the oil-tanker ban harms Indigenous economic opportunity in northwest B.C.

Trustee says school-naming policies should reflect B.C.’s multiculturalism

Idea stems from Vancouver’s apology for historic discrimination against people of Chinese descent

Group wants more charging stations connecting B.C. communities

Community Energy Association eye idea of stations connecting Kamloops with Haida Gwaii

RCMP recruits ‘deeply afraid’ to speak out about alleged sex abuse: Lawyer

Halifax police spokeswoman Carol McIsaac said force has received 50 complaints from both men, women

Revelstoke man searches for missing plane, couple

Roland Lamarre is spending his own time and money searching for a plane that went missing in November

CRTC’s ban on Super Bowl ad substitutions remains, pending Bell’s appeal

A Supreme Court judge ruled on Jan. 24 that he was granting Bell’s request for leave to appeal

Most Read