Youth wow at Gallery 2 art show

The next Is Art student showcase will run in February

Jordan Alberts took a huge step Saturday in her progression as a dancer. For the first time ever, she performed for an audience that had gathered at Gallery 2 to see where creativity has taken some youth in the Boundary.

“I’m pretty nervous today,” Alberts told the crowd. “I don’t have any formal training – but I’m still going to do it anyway,” she said with a self-assuring nod of confidence.

With that, her sister hit “Play” on a phone and, after chuckling through an advertisement, the crowd got to watch the self-taught dancer perform an original choreography to the pop tune “Am I Wrong” by Nico & Vinz. Four minutes later, when Alberts reassumed her starting position on the floor – after a flurry of pointed kicks, foités, pirouettes and kart wheels – head in her hands, applause rained down on her.

Alberts was more than a dozen artists to showcase their talents at the second-ever Is Art youth showcase, a quarterly performance initiative created by the Boundary Music Educators, in collaboration with Gallery 2 and local art teachers.

“The confidence is absolutely astonishing,” said Alison Turner of the Boundary Music Educators. “To watch them be trepidatious as we speak to them, and then they come out and present themselves so brilliantly,” she said, is inspiring.

Related: Young artists showcased at Gallery 2

Like Vlad Tanasescu, who first presented a drawing at the series’ inaugural event in October. Where then he was scripted, composed and let the drawing do the work, his presentation on Saturday unveiled more talent and enthusiasm behind the artist.

Where his first piece was of a video game character, done with crayon, Tanasescu’s second public piece was a graphite and charcoal drawing of musician Billie Eilish.

“I’m very, very proud of it and very happy to be able to present you amazing people today,” he told the crowd after cracking a joke about “modern artists,” which was received with a murmur of laughs in the Reid Gallery.

“The purpose of this is to get the kids connected through their art, with their art, to the community,” Turner said of the event, “And it sure seems to be doing that because we’re getting a lot of audience people who are coming in, who have heard about it and are coming for the first time, who aren’t parents and aren’t friends. They’re just people who live here.”

@jensenedw
Jensen.edwards@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Drawer Vlad Tanasescu takes a bow after presenting his drawing of musician Billie Eilish. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)

Jordan Alberts launches into a kart wheel during her original choreography routine. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)

Just Posted

Youth wow at Gallery 2 art show

The next Is Art student showcase will run in February

UVic scholarship created in memory of Grand Forks student

The Jacob Noseworthy Memorial Scholarship will go to students interested in politics and journalism

EDITORIAL: Just because they’re not in ink doesn’t mean that good actions don’t exist

Even if there’s no mention of what groups are doing, it’s not a reflection of their lack of effort

Storm prompts travel warning for Boundary, West Kootenay

Up to 25 cm expected on high mountain passes

Cops seize load of pot near Salmo

Traffic stop nets hundreds of pounds of cannabis

‘Not a decision I came to lightly:’ Scheer to resign as Conservative leader

Decision comes after weeks of Conservative infighting following the October election

B.C. SPCA seizes dogs chained up outside among scrap metal, garbage

Shepherd-breed dogs were living in ‘deplorable conditions.’

B.C. plane crash victim identified; witnesses describe ‘explosion’

He was a flight instructor, charter pilot and owned an airstrip before leaving Alberta

Conservative leader resigns: A timeline of Andrew Scheer’s political career

A look at the politician’s time in office

BC Hydro offers tips as collisions with power poles increase

Region with the largest spike in collisions was the Lower Mainland at 16 per cent

Canadian airline passengers to be eligible for $1,000 in compensation for delayed flights

Passengers can also receive compensation for overbooking, lost luggage and other inconveniences

RCMP must bury three sex mannequins found in Manning Park

Police tasked with ensuring the mannequins were completely disposed of

B.C. seniors need better vaccine protection, advocate says

Home support down, day programs up in annual rating

RCMP rescue wounded raven on Vancouver Island highway

Bird expected to make full recovery

Most Read