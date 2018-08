Thousands attended the first day of the three-day festival.

Some big names took the stage on Thursday for the first day of CannaFest 2018.

The night’s headline act was Tom Cochrane with Red Rider. The band performed songs of its record Mad Mad World, as well as crowd favourites like “Big League” “Life is a Highway” and “Lunatic Fringe.”

Kim Mitchell and Toronto rounded out the evening’s offerings.

See our photographer’s shots from Day 1 here: