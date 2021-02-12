Photos courtesy Scandinave Spa and Tourism Whistler

Soaking in the senses

Outdoor spa adds to Whistler travel experience

  • Feb. 12, 2021 7:30 a.m.
  • Life

– Story by Susan Lundy Photos courtesy Scandinave Spa and Tourism Whistler

Each of my fives sense comes to life as I move between warm, cold and relax cycles at the outdoor Scandinave Spa in Whistler.

Sitting in the hot pool, I feel the brush of breeze on my face and hear a gentle whistle of wind in the spruce trees above me. Moving indoors, and now relaxing on a cushiony recliner, I take in the beauty of lush foliage seen though floor-to-ceiling windows. And the moment after I run through an icy cold waterfall, my skin tingles with an electric-like buzz.

There’s the heat of a fire pit, the cosy embrace of a blanket, the sound of a running stream, the scent of essential oils and the sensation of steam and sweat lingering on my skin.

Most important—the experience of every sense is exaggerated due to the absolute and mandatory silence. People move between the various stations without a word. And I understand completely: silence is golden.

The Green Moustache Organic Cafe. Now completely satiated, we headed back to Whistler Village—and everything it has to offer.

Consistently ranked among the world’s top golf, biking and skiing resorts, Whistler is a year-round destination, located just 120 kilometres north of Vancouver.

Crystal Lodge. Our room was super spacious and comfortable, but the very best thing about this hotel might be its location right in the heart of the Village. In fact, the hotel’s slogan is:“At the centre of it all.”Within easy walking distance of the base of the mountain, shopping and restaurants, Crystal Lodge also offers a heated outdoor pool, hot tub, sauna, fitness centre and several on-site retail and dining options.

As a winter playground, Whistler and adjoining Blackcomb mountains feature 8,171 acres of terrain and receive an average of 38.2 feet of snow annually. It’s definitely a place to revel in all of the senses — starting (or ending) with the Scandinave Spa experience. No reservations required, and baths are open from 10 am to 9 pm daily.

This story originally appeared in SOAR, the inflight magazine for Pacific Coastal Airlines

Lifestyletravel

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Snow with the flow!

Just Posted

Boundary Family Services has operated an extreme weather shelter out of Grand Forks’ Old Hardy View Lodge since last December. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Grand Forks’ shelter nearing capacity amid freezing temperatures

The shelter has beds for 15 people experiencing homelessness

The accused’s case was heard at Grand Forks Provincial Court on Tuesday, Feb. 9. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Grand Forks woman set to decide how she’ll be tried for fraud

The 27-year-old woman allegedly committed the fraud two years ago in Grand Forks

Toronto’s Mass Vaccination Clinic is shown on Sunday January 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
58 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Forty-three people are hospitalized with the virus, 13 of whom are in intensive care

Photo courtesy Big White Ski Resort
COVID-19 Emergency operations centre at Big White standing down

The EOC was activated in response to the COVID-19 community cluster on the mountain

The accused did not appear at Grand Forks Provincial Court Wednesday, Feb. 10.
Grand Forks man to stand trial for incest

The man was arraigned at the city courthouse Wednesday, Feb. 10

Thursday, Feb. 4: RDKB Chief Engineer Darryl Funk hoists a banner commemorating last year’s championship season by the Bantam House Bruins. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Bantam Bruins honoured at hair-raising banner ceremony at Grand Forks’ Jack Goddard Arena

Asst. coach Mike Tollis said he reluctantly gave in to the team’s victory wish that he cut his pony tale

Kristopher Teichrieb enters the Kamloops Law Courts on Oct. 23, 2018 (Kamloops This Week files)
Kamloops man to pay $7M to victim after life-altering attack

Kristopher Teichrieb pleaded guilty to beating Jessie Simpson on June 19, 2016

Mowi Canada West salmon farm. (Mowi photo)
Salmon farming exec says feds left B.C. industry on the hook with no safety net

“Quite possibly the most impactful, careless, reckless, thoughtless, decision that I have ever seen”

In 2020, 8,497 properties were sold in the Victoria Real Estate Board region – a 17.1 per cent jump from 2019. (Unsplash)
Here’s how many months you would have to save up to buy a house in these B.C. cities

Best to start planning early, the National Bank of Canada has found

James, a homeless man, rests inside his new plywood structure on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. The box was made by members of the Chilliwack Fire Department. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Homeless man says ‘thank you’ to Chilliwack firefighters for building him a shelter

City of Chilliwack received several calls this week from people concerned about James’ safety

From bedrooms being too hot to too cold to blanket thieves, B.C. couples had their share of complaints according to a recent BC Hydro survey. (Pixabay photo)
Some B.C. couples admit to sleeping in separate rooms over temperature: survey

Even retreating under the covers can’t spare some B.C. couples from temperature issues

B.C. Liberal interim leader Shirley Bond speaks to reporters by video conferenece from Prince George, Feb. 4, 2021. (B.C. Liberal caucus)
Pharmacies can help with COVID-19 vaccines, B.C. Liberals say

Shirley Bond says public trust is higher after influenza shots

Wainwright Marine Services Ltd. tugboats. A company tugboat went missing in the Garner Canal area south and east of Kitimat. (Wainwright Marine Services Ltd./Facebook)
UPDATE: Two confirmed dead in B.C. tugboat capsizing

Third person rescued from shore and brought to hospital

FILE – A real estate sign is pictured in Vancouver, B.C., on June, 12, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS Jonathan Hayward
B.C. residential real estate prices have gone up by 16% since last January: report

BCREA said unit sales and dollar sales volume were much higher than January last year

Most Read