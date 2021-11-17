Life and style with Courtney Watkins

Words and photographs by Lia Crowe

My version of a ‘casual look’ isn’t sweatpants—it’s a flowy maxi dress and a hat!” says Courtney as I meet her at the new, second location of Mine & Yours, which is currently under construction in Yaletown. I’m looking forward to chatting with the woman behind the luxury resale shop, and I start by asking her to describe her personal style.

“I definitely gravitate towards flowy dresses and wear them year round. I love all of the Misa and Zimmermann dresses that come into Mine & Yours—it’s hard for me to not take them all out for a spin! I love experimenting with colours and patterns, and styling with edgy bags.”

Backtracking a little, Courtney tells me about the path she took that led her to where she is today.

“I moved to Los Angeles to go to the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising. I loved LA and ended up staying there and working in many different aspects of the fashion industry, including styling, trend forecasting and wholesale.”

About 10 years ago Courtney moved back to Vancouver to take over the family business, which was a sawmill. She tells me, “After getting a taste for entrepreneurship, I knew I wanted to start a business in the fashion industry and I saw an opportunity in Vancouver for a luxury resale boutique. Luxury resale was gaining popularity in LA, but did not exist yet in Vancouver. I wanted to create a store that showcased designer deals, but that didn’t feel like a secondhand shop.”

And what does she love most about her work?

“My favourite part about the luxury resale business is getting to do at-home buying appointments with our suppliers. We refer to them as ‘closet buys.’ Not only do I get amazing, designer pieces for Mine & Yours, but I also get to build closer relationships with my community. I also love helping clients find and purchase their first-ever luxury designer bag. It’s such a special moment that I’m very grateful to be a part of!”

Fashion & Beauty

Uniform: A flowy dress styled up with a hat or edgy accessories.

Currently coveting: One-piece ski gear.

Favourite pair of shoes: Cult Gaia Pearl Heel Sandals.

Favourite day bag: Anything Goyard.

Favourite work tool: My Chloé Belt Bag.

Favourite jewellery piece or designer: My mom’s original wedding ring.

Fashion obsession: Hats.

Accessory you spend the most money on: Bags—which is good because they’re the best fashion investment.

Must-have hair product: A big round brush and Batiste Dry Shampoo.

Style Inspirations & Life

Style icon: Iris Apfel.

Favourite fashion designer or brand: Zimmermann, PatBO.

Favourite cocktail or wine: Aperol spritz.

Song on current rotation: “Fire for You,” by Cannons.

Favourite city to visit: Anywhere in Greece.

Favourite app: Instagram—love our super-engaged Mine & Yours community on there!

Favourite place in the whole world: Anywhere on a boat.

One thing that consistently lifts your spirits during these hard times: My dog Hunny. Being surrounded by Chanel and Louis Vuitton every day is a close second.

Reading Material

What do you read online for style: Instagram!

Fave print magazine: Vogue.

Coffee table book/photography book: The Coveteur: Private Spaces, Personal Style by Stephanie Mark.

Last great read: Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert Kiyosaki and Sharon Lechter.

Favourite book of all time: #GIRLBOSS by Sophia Amoruso. I just looked around and I have three copies; I used to give them to new hires!

Story courtesy of Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication



Like Boulevard Magazine on Facebook and follow them on Instagram

Business