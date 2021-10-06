Keeping it casual with Ryan Messer

– Words and photographs by Lia Crowe

Good style to me is whatever makes you feel comfortable in your own skin. Once you accomplish that, nobody can tell you differently,” says Ryan, asked for his opinion on style.

And his own personal style?

“Outside of work, I like to keep things casual: fitted jeans, nice sneakers, black T-shirts, a nice timepiece and always my Tom Ford sunglasses.”

Ryan grew up in the Okanagan and played provincial- and premiership-level rugby throughout high school and years afterwards.

“I got into real estate because I have the personality for sales and a passion for helping people,” Ryan says. “I also wanted a career that would allow me time to do the things I love, which are hiking, mountain biking, road biking and travelling.”

Ryan’s work ethic of “do not quit until the job is done or let my foot off the gas in the process,” coupled with a strong problem-solving ability has led to his success.

Asked what are the biggest life lessons he has recently learned, Ryan says: “Be yourself and get comfortable being alone now and then. The things you can accomplish and enjoy in your own time are immensely empowering. Outside of that, surround yourself with people of a similar mindset and interests, and especially people you consider to be more successful than you. Doing this has driven me to work harder, adopt new skills and keep positive energy throughout life.”

Clothes/Grooming

Uniform: Jeans, good sneakers, T-shirt, blazer.

Favourite denim, brand and cut: 34 Heritage “cool” cut. Tapered up of course.

Current go-to clothing item: Desoto short sleeve button-up.

Favourite pair of shoes: Dior highlighter green low tops.

Best new purchase: Strellson sport coat (cooler in the summer).

Favourite day-bag: Herschel Messenger bag.

Accessory you spend the most money on: Watches.

Favourite work tool: Passion Planner.

Sunglasses: Tom Ford.

Scent: Dior Sauvage.

Necessary indulgence: Marcoliani Italian wool socks.

Favourite hair product: Layrite Matte Cream.

Style Inspirations & Life

Style icon: David Beckham.

Favourite artist: Zach Langer (local/Vernon).

Favourite fashion designer or brand: Tom Ford.

Favourite musician: J. Cole.

Favourite local restaurant: Central for casual, Waterfront Wines for formal.

Favourite cocktail or wine: Negroni/ Tignanello Super Tuscan.

Album on current rotation: J. Cole’s The Off-Season.

Favourite city to visit: Calgary.

Favourite hotel: Fairmont Pacific Rim.

Favourite App: Spotify.

Favourite place in the whole world: Victoria, BC.

Reading Material

Fave style blog: Men’s Fashion Post.

Coffee table book/photography book: Boulevard Magazine.

Last great read: Ali: A Life by Jonathan Eig.

Book currently reading: The Power of Habit by Charles Duhigg.

Favourite book of all time: Can’t Hurt Me:Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds by David Goggins.

Story courtesy of Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication



Like Boulevard Magazine on Facebook and follow them on Instagram

BusinessFashionStyle