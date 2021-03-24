Good taste mixing fashion and dining

– Photography by Don Denton Styling by Shai Thompson

Taste is beyond what you wear: great fashion mixes with great food at Beacon Landing Lounge and Restaurant on the waterfront in Sidney.

Leopard shoe by Wonders, $240, from Waterlily Shoes; saffron pant by Elk, $270, and deep ultra-marine striped shirt by Part Two, $159, both from Moden Boutique; gold link-chain belt, $28, and gold earrings, $18, both from House of Lily Koi.

Katie high classic denim by Fidelity, $269, from Moden Boutique; blue paisley silk scarf by Stenströms, $285, and blue vest by Digel, $325, both from d.g. bremner & co.; Cole Haan bootie, $98, and silver cuff, $48, both from House of Lily Koi.

Navy floral purse by Anuschka, $142.50, Lilaberry; fuchsia Cerise cardigan by Eileen Fisher, $234, and saffron top by Betty Barclay, $79.95, both from W&J Wilson; white denim by Mavi, $130, from Cottons and Blues; sky-blue shoe by Unity in Diversity, $185, from Waterlily Shoes.

Copper lace top by Rosemunde, $125, from Good Bones Clothing Co.; denim jacket by Only, $58, and vintage yellow-blue striped skirt by Der Trachtenmeister, $98, both from House of Lily Koi; brown and blue belt by Belt Shak, $80, from Cottons and Blues.

Styling:Shai Thompson

Photos:Don Denton

Model:Jennifer Pendray

Shot on location at Beacon Landing Lounge and Restaurant

This story originally appeared in PEARL Magzine.

Fashion