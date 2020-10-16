Good taste at Hotel Eldorado with chef Oliver Kaiser

  • Oct. 16, 2020 12:00 p.m.
  • Life
Hotel Eldorado chef Oliver Kaiser. (Lia Crowe)Hotel Eldorado chef Oliver Kaiser. (Lia Crowe)
Hotel Eldorado chef Oliver Kaiser. (Lia Crowe)Hotel Eldorado chef Oliver Kaiser. (Lia Crowe)
Hotel Eldorado chef Oliver Kaiser. (Lia Crowe)Hotel Eldorado chef Oliver Kaiser. (Lia Crowe)
Hotel Eldorado. (Lia Crowe)Hotel Eldorado. (Lia Crowe)

A Q&A with Hotel Eldorado chef Oliver Kaiser

Quick Facts:

• Born and raised in Schaffhausen, Switzerland, until the age of 36.

• Has worked at Hotel Eldorado for four years.

• His previous experience includes Sun Peaks Resort and UBCO.

Why Lakeside Dining at Hotel Eldorado?

It’s the place to be in Kelowna. It’s Kelowna’s home for locals and tourists.

Why did you decide to become a chef?

When I was little, I loved hotels and restaurants. I was always running into the kitchen of the hotels to see what they were making.

What is the specialty at Lakeside Dining?

I love to give a classic touch while using local ingredients. I aim to create a classic food experience with a local twist.

How does the restaurant’s cuisine fit with the decor or ambience?

Hotel Eldorado is a classic boutique hotel with vast history. I aim to match this with my classical approach to cooking.

What’s the one ingredient you can’t live without?

Beef.

What is your go-to meal when you’re low on time?

Bread and cheese.

What would your last meal be?

Lobster and beef.

What is the best recent food trend?

Classic, seasonal-inspired local cuisine is still the trend — and it’s one I like to deliver on.

What is a good simple piece of advice for pairing wine and food?

Never overpower the food or the wine. They need to complement each other. But it also comes down to personal preference of the guest as well.

What is your favourite cuisine to cook?

Italian cuisine.

What is your favourite cuisine to eat?

French cuisine.

When are you happiest at work?

When my team receives excellent feedback from our guests on the food, and my employees are happy.

When are you happiest outside of work?

When I play golf with my friends: it is like yoga to me.

Lifestyle

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Boulevard: Newlook life

Just Posted

Advance polls are now open for the 2020 B.C. election. (Black Press File)
BC Votes 2020: Meet your Boundary Similkameen candidates

A round up of candidates’ bios, responses to our questions, and more

Rob Louie has formed a non-profit organization he says will assist band members in legal disputes with their councils. Photo: Submitted
Indigenous legal organization created to help band members keep councils accountable

Rob Louie has created Band Members Alliance and Advocacy Association of Canada

Anne Jimmie holds up a photo of her and her mother, Christine Jimmy, that was taken in 1948. Photo: Aaron Hemens
Saving the inner child: The Healing Journey

“There was this little girl inside that was so hurt, that was so wounded … I needed to nurture that little girl and understand her.”

This was the last picture taken of Christopher Sanford, who went missing in 2019. His body was found Oct. 10, 2020. Photo: Submitted
Remains of 2019 missing Nakusp man discovered

The body of Christopher Sanford was discovered near Needles

Author and activist Desmond Cole will the keynote speaker at an Oct. 23 event being put on by Selkirk College’s Mir Centre for Peace and School District 8. Cole is the author of the bestselling book The Skin We’re In: A Year of Black Resistance and Power, which was released in January. Photo: Kate Yang-Nikodym
Selkirk, SD8 to host virtual keynote by writer, activist Desmond Cole

Cole will speak on Oct. 23

Mail in ballot, provincial election 2020 (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
B.C. VOTES: 2020: Get those mail-in ballots in the post ASAP

All you need to know about mail-in ballots for the 2020 B.C. election

The Sports Men’s Basketball Championship will not proceed with the cancellation of the 2021 Winter Championships. (Contributed)
Winter championships cancelled for B.C. university athletes

The decision was made with the unanimous support of U SPORTS’ board of directors

viaSport, BCRPA have issued a no spectator/patron policy for the remainder of 2020 at indoor sporting facilities in B.C. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Spectators no longer allowed at BC. indoor sporting facilities

The decision comes after Dr. Bonnie Henry issued caution to sports teams earlier this week

B.C. NDP leader John Horgan and former finance minister Carole James roll out “StrongerBC,” a $1.5 billion business support plan for COVID-19, eight months after the B.C. legislature approved borrowing the money and four days before a snap election call, Sept. 17, 2020. (B.C. government photo)
Horgan on delayed tourism, small business aid: ‘It’s happening now, dude’

$300M grant program opens eight months after money approved

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson stands under a patio umbrella during a campaign stop at a cafe, in Coquitlam, B.C., on Thursday, October 15, 2020. The B.C. Liberals announced Thursday that Laurie Throness was not representing the party in Chilliwack-Kent after making comments at an all-candidates meeting comparing free birth control to eugenics. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. Liberals continue campaign after losing a candidate after comparing free birth control to eugenics

Laurie Throness has been a member of the legislature since 2013

Facebook’s public policy director Neil Potts, left, and global director and head of public policy Canada, Kevin Chan, speak with the clerk as he places name plates for Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg as they wait to appear before The International Grand Committee on Big Data, Privacy and Democracy in Ottawa, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Facebook Canada says it is taking measures to ensure election integrity ahead of the Oct. 24 vote in British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Facebook says its election integrity strategy is in effect in B.C.

Content promoting voter suppression will be removed under the company’s community standards

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The Supreme Court of Canada is seen at sunset in Ottawa, Tuesday Sept. 1, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Supreme Court of Canada sides with women in RCMP pension dispute over job-sharing

The women said the RCMP pension plan breached their equality rights under the charter

Most Read