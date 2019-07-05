Fashion Fridays: Travelling with style this summer

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

This Fashion Friday is all about finding an outfit when you’re travelling this summer.

Canadian stylist Kim XO Applet helps you find the perfect outfit that might seem impossible at first, but not to worry she has some solutions for you.

The kids are out of school, you’re planning a family vacation and summer is the time to travel. Now, what are the options you can wear while travelling when you hit the road or the air this season?

Kim XO will provide style ideas for those of you who run a little hot while travelling and some concepts for those who are always a bit chilly.

Starting with the number one travel look is comfy, classy and versatile. Kim will show you how to achieve and more in her latest Fashion Friday video.

Watch the episode now.

Appelt is a personal and celebrity stylist with years in the fashion industry and has become a go-to expert on all things fashion.

From Jen Laporte of Disney’s Freaky Friday to Kaitlyn Bristowe of The Bachelorette season 11, to Okanagan food blogger Tori Wesszer, Appelt has been key in celebrity styling.

She produces new videos every week to help her thousands of YouTube subscribers turn a shabby look into run-way chic. She also has a strong social media following with more than 58,000 followers on Instagram.

Her passion to help clients find their own style, and her ability to see trends and pull together key pieces, have led the way to a successful styling career.

How to walk in high heels? What’s the best way, to tie your Converse shoes? How to pull off a baseball cap? Appelt has you covered.

Trained in New York, Appelt has styled both local television personalities and A-list celebrities through her company Style by Kim XO.

“As a style expert and an influencer, I work with select designers and brands to assist them in promoting their brand,” Appelt said. “My services include private launch parties, fashion shows and brand placement.”

Be sure to look for Kim XO every Fashion Fridays on the Life channel on all Black Press Media websites.

