Ben Brannen of Bespoke Design in Oak Bay models summer fashions for Tweed magazine. Lia Crowe photography

Fashion Colour Pop

The brightest of summer clothing

  • Aug. 9, 2021 7:30 a.m.
  • Life

Styling by Jen Clark

Photos by Lia Crowe

Ben Brannen of Bespoke Design on Oak Bay Avenue brings us the bright and bursting colours of summer! Both in fashion and home decor, pops of orange, pink and blue brighten the look of any day.

Seersucker shirt by Matinique ($109) and modern slim jeans by AG Jeans ($250), both from Hughes Clothing for Men. Wall mural painted using Farrow & Ball colours from Bespoke Design.

Long-sleeved “desert sun” shirt by Matinique ($139) and modern slim jeans by AG Jeans ($250), both from Hughes Clothing for Men; sneakers model’s own from Turnabout Luxury Resale. Cushions from Bespoke Design.

Pink linen shirt by J.CREW ($35) and pinstripe suit by Tallia ($125), both from House of Savoy.

Fashion

Previous story
Great Escapes with Travel-Inspired Recipes

Just Posted

Grand Forks Fire/Rescue volunteers mop up a ‘suscpicious’ fire at 9385 Granby Rd. Saturday, Aug. 7. Photo: Submitted
Grand Forks Fire/Rescue returns to 9385 Granby Rd

Rabies has been detected in skunk in the Nelson area. File photo
Interior Health warning of unusual rabies activity in the Kootenay Lake region

(BC Wildfire Service Dashboard)
2 wildfires spark east of Big White

A blood-red sun sets on Goat Mountain on B.C. Day Monday, Aug. 2. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Heavier smoke, heat likely to return to Grand Forks next week