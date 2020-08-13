Discover Wilden in Kelowna

Hot new interview with Wilden development in Kelowna.
Mario Gedicke sits down with Karin Eger-Blenk who shared her vision and the future of this beautiful development.
The two-year-old boy was found safe by his uncle on Beaver Creek Road on Aug. 12
The child had been missing in the Clark Lake area for more than two hours
The June 15 attack left Pinaar the service dog with multiple injuries
Christina Abbott ended up having the baby skunk put down due to the lack a nearby facility
This brings the total number of active confirmed cases to 531 across the province
Robert Billyard was in an induced coma to ensure his body would not fight the ventilator to breath
The festival kicks off at 7 p.m. Aug. 14
Latest criminal activity at the Meadows leaves locals frustrated
The man spent three days in intensive care and three months recovering in hospital from sepsis
The ban covers some 1,500 models and variants of what the government considers assault-style weapons
Face coverings, mandatory in most indoor public places across the province, can help limit the spread of COVID-19
Game 2 in best-of-seven series goes Friday night
Students will first start with orientation and learn rules of COVID-19 classroom policies
Popular Vancouver Island hiking spot not closing, but frustration about crowding grows
Hobo Cannabis has various locations in Vancouver, Kelowna and Ottawa
Contract tracers add an ‘extra layer’ in the fight against the novel coronavirus
The ‘Clan’ name is shortened from ‘Clansmen,’ and was introduced roughly 55 years ago