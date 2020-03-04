Blue Jean Baby

– Styling by Jen Evans Photography by Lia Crowe

Greet spring with 1970s flare in vintage-esque denim with an upcycled, pulled-straight-from-a-thrift-store, lived-in vibe. Boulevard visits the deliciously retro Big Wheel Burger and funky The Village Coiffure to celebrate the new denim that’s all about looking back in time.

Jean shirt ($12) by Ralph Lauren from Turnabout Luxury Resale; blue Jeans (custom pricing) by todaydenim.com; leather belt ($59) by Part Two from Bagheera Boutique; “Janetta” Boots ($335) by Intentionally Blank from Still Life; scarf (stylist’s own).

Shirt ($18) by Vince from Turnabout Luxury Resale; jean skirt ($149) by Part Two from Bagheera Boutique; purse ($990) by Chanel and boots ($230) by Ganni, both from Turnabout Luxury Resale; earrings (stylist’s own).

Stripe roll-neck knit top ($155) by JUST from Still Life; graphic blouse ($115) by Cinque from Bagheera Boutique; black jeans (custom pricing) by todaydenim.com; ankle boots ($170) by Rachel Comey from Turnabout Luxury Resale; gold hoop earrings (stylist’s own).

Faux fur coat ($440) by Des Petits Hauts and blouse ($119) by Part Two, both from Bagheera Boutique; jeans (custom pricing) by todaydenim.com; blue ankle boots ($320) by Sol Sana from Still Life; gold necklaces (model’s own); ring (stylist’s own).

Fader stripe tee ($85) by Rolla’s and “Sherpa” denim jacket ($165) by Brixton, both from Still Life Boutique; flared jeans (custom pricing) by todaydenim.com.

Model: Lindsay Kryczka

Makeup and hair: Jen Clark

Styling and production assistant: Dylan Trodden

A huge thank you to Big Wheel Burger and The Village Coiffure for hosting the team and inspiring our story. Thank you to Lee Grant of LG Speed & Kustom for the use of your vintage truck.

Story courtesy of Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication



