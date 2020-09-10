All Elements – Design.Manage.Build

Why would a developer donate two houses for free? Watch and find out.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Kim Larson of All Elements invited us on her boat in Penticton, B.C.
Why would a developer donate two houses for free? Watch and find out.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Eighth-graders in Grand Forks and Boundary Central secondaries started high school in the COVID-19 pandemic
Kootenay-Columbia MP appointed to Conservative shadow cabinet role ahead of new parliamentary session
City official who filed report to RCMP says other city property was also vandalized
The city’s curling club says all league play will be modified per COVID-19 guidelines
Interior Health BC has put up a low-level health risk across South Kootenays
Active cases of the novel coronavirus top 1,400
The owner of the truck was visiting his son, who just had a baby
Interior Health reported zero new cases on Thursday, leaving the region at 462 cases since the start of the pandemic
Entanglement injuries in seals and sea lions a regular occurrence at Race Rocks Ecological Reserve
Hospital care comes to patients, similar to Australia’s effort
Vancouver Coastal Health lists 12 possible exposure events at restaurants, bars or clubs since Aug. 13
Case was between Cambie Surgery Centre and the province
The commissioner of Canada elections says before the 2019 federal election, Morneau pumped up two prospective Liberal candidates
Canada Post considering commemorating centennial of border icon
Kasimir Tora Tyabji-Sandana, 32, is wanted on charges of sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching
40-year-old arrested Monday night
Eighth-graders in Grand Forks and Boundary Central secondaries started high school in the COVID-19 pandemic
“It was wrong and it needs to be addressed,” says neighbour after mixed-race family evicted
Trudeau and Morneau have apologized for not recusing themselves from the decision to pay WE up to $43.5 million
Experts agree fires are more extreme due to drought, warming temperatures they attribute to climate change
Lowry nets 33 points as Toronto trips Boston 125-122