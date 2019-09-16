LETTER: opening trail to traffic cuts against climate action

‘Dear People of the Future – We are trying – Love, Your Ancestors.’

From Gazette reader Rosemary Phillips

Thank goodness for:

• All the young people and children around the world educating adults about their future and pushing political leaders to take urgent climate action to save our planet. Their placards in demonstrations state: “There is no Planet B;” “Climate change affects us the most;” “Kids want climate justice;” “Stop denying, Earth is dying;” and “Human Change, NOT Climate Change.”

• Climate activist Greta Thunberg of Sweden, who, at 16-years-of-age, walks her talk. To attend the Youth Climate Summit (September 21, 2019) and the UN Climate Action Summit (September 23, 2019), she sailed across the Atlantic in a solar-powered sailboat, drawing attention to the greenhouse emissions caused by air travel. Her campaign began in August 2018 when she sat outside the Swedish Parliament in Stockholm holding a sign “Skolstrejk för Klimatet” (School Strike for Climate). By March 2019, 133 countries joined the strikes.

• All teachers who facilitate learning and school projects such as the local Perley “Re-Wild Centre” and Hutton’s tree planting this year.

• All the children who yearly on Earth Day pick up after grown-ups who leave their garbage behind.

• Adults like David Suzuki, David Attenborough, Brian Cox and many others who have taken to media to enlighten us on the beauty and fragility of this planet and all life upon it.

• All those who have taken action to reduce their own carbon footprint, however simple or complex, individually or with groups and organizations, to reduce pollution, greenhouse gases, and use of fossil fuels.

• The Gazette column ‘From the Hill’ (Sept. 11) regarding the Trans Canada Trail and cyclists, and the future of Grand Forks as the ‘most bicycle friendly city in Canada.’

• All the volunteers who contributed many hours of time, labour and materials to create the Trans Canada Trail through the Boundary, and manage the decking and railing of trestles (thank you British Engineers) – providing opportunity for locals and visitors to enjoy the beauty – enhancing tourism, the local economy, and promoting a healthy activity and environment.

No thanks goes to:

• The Columbia and Western Rail Trail and the Province with their proposed designation change for Christina Lake to Castlegar from trail to road, to accommodate vehicular and industrial traffic.

• The writers of the Letter to the Editor (Sept. 11, 2019 – “Administration change to the CWR Trail”) who, while claiming to speak for seniors, are not considering the above-mentioned bigger picture and the far-reaching impact of their intent to drive a truck along the trail, to enhance their C.P.R. “memories.”

I speak as a senior who cannot cycle the trails (my knees are no longer able), yet I have enjoyed short walks along the TCT from designated parking areas, away from motorized vehicular traffic. I have accepted I cannot go where the younger and healthier can. That’s the cycle of life.

In closing, from an activist’s banner: “Dear People of the Future – We are trying – Love, Your Ancestors.”

– Rosemary Phillips, Grand Forks

Most Read