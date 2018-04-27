Letter: Hockey is a rock in Grand Forks

Dawsha Hunt writes in response to Gerry Foster’s letter.

Editor, the Gazette:

I really liked Gerry Foster’s letter in the April 11 issues of the Gazette, “Hockey means a lot to us all.”

Of course the unfortunate events have ripped the heart out of so many worldwide, as the highly successful GoFundMe campaign will attest, where people have spoken with their wallets. Yes, hockey resonates with Canadians especially, but so does soccer to some, lacrosse, baseball, and the list goes on. While some may identify with the sport specifically, for many of us it’s about the competition, the infectious camaraderie, the bond of teammates and fans, the locker room spirit and the lasting feeling of pride when a game was hard fought, win or lose.

What I really liked about Gerry’s letter though was left to the last few sentences wherein he quotes Humboldt’s hockey president as saying that their team has been an important and incredible rock in their small community. I agree with Gerry – so is our local junior team.

I hope we recall that come September when the Border Bruins step out onto the ice for the 2018-19 season. Make yourself a promise to get out and see a few games. Get behind our team and remember the Humboldt tragedy and how it has brought the world together in sympathy and solidarity.

Dawsha Hunt

Grand Forks

Just Posted

City council debates gun range location

The Grand Forks Wildlife Association needs a licence of occupation.

PLACE NAMES: Jewel Lake, Jacksonville, Jerram’s

Arthur Pelly envisioned a town at what was first called Long Lake, but it was a long shot

B.C. hires 20 more conservation officers

The province announces 12 new locations for conservation officer services this year

Grand Forks remembers the Humboldt Broncos

The community gathered at a vigil on April 12.

Thirty years and going strong: the choir looks back

The Grand Forks Choral Society is celebrating its anniversary with a spring concert.

Louis Arthur Charles: Britain’s new prince

The son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has been named

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. Horse Angels battle ‘kill-buyers’ to stop horse slaughter

A non-profit organization in Salmon Arm, B.C. finds new homes for horses rescued from slaughter

B.C. cop investigated for stuffing cash in sock

Local police have asked RCMP to investigate

16 temperature records broken around B.C. on Thursday

Agassiz broke a record that goes back more than 100 years

B.C. Interior’s fall moose hunt limits under review as population dips

Study confirms struggling moose population dips below minimum targets

B.C. couple survives wildfire but home now threatened by mudslide

Princeton couple’s home 40 feet from mudslide that took out three out-buildings

ABBA records new material for first time in 35 years

ABBA records two new songs

Missing Justin Beaver returns to B.C. parks staff

A teaching tool used by the Fraser Valley Regional District goes missing

Most Read

  • Letter: Hockey is a rock in Grand Forks

    Dawsha Hunt writes in response to Gerry Foster’s letter.