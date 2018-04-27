Letter: Hockey is a rock in Grand Forks

Editor, the Gazette:

I really liked Gerry Foster’s letter in the April 11 issues of the Gazette, “Hockey means a lot to us all.”

Of course the unfortunate events have ripped the heart out of so many worldwide, as the highly successful GoFundMe campaign will attest, where people have spoken with their wallets. Yes, hockey resonates with Canadians especially, but so does soccer to some, lacrosse, baseball, and the list goes on. While some may identify with the sport specifically, for many of us it’s about the competition, the infectious camaraderie, the bond of teammates and fans, the locker room spirit and the lasting feeling of pride when a game was hard fought, win or lose.

What I really liked about Gerry’s letter though was left to the last few sentences wherein he quotes Humboldt’s hockey president as saying that their team has been an important and incredible rock in their small community. I agree with Gerry – so is our local junior team.

I hope we recall that come September when the Border Bruins step out onto the ice for the 2018-19 season. Make yourself a promise to get out and see a few games. Get behind our team and remember the Humboldt tragedy and how it has brought the world together in sympathy and solidarity.

Dawsha Hunt

Grand Forks