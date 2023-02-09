William J. Fofonoff

February 17th, 2021 ~
A limb has fallen from our family tree,
We hear you whisper:
“Grieve not for me!
Remember the best times,
The laughter the joy,
The good I lived,
While I was strong.
Continue my heritage,
I’m counting on you.
Keep on smiling,
The sun will shine through.
My mind is at ease,
My soul is at rest.
I remember how truly,
My life was blessed.
Continue traditions,
No matter how small
Go on with your lives,
Don’t get stuck in the past.
I miss you all dearly,
So keep going on,
Until that day
We are together again.”
We miss you so very much,
Bill, Dad and Deda!
All our love, your Family.

Just Posted

A benefit concert for Meadow Moonflower Mullaney will be held Feb 18. Photo: GoFundMe/screenshot
12-hour benefit concert for child crash survivor to be held in Castlegar

The latest snow basin measurements from the B.C. River Forecast Centre.
East and West Kootenay snow packs 84% of normal

A report has found up to 40 per cent of student fees are not being paid by families in School District 8. Photo: Pexels
Unpaid student fees putting the squeeze on School District 8

People can dial or text 2-1-1, or visit bc.211.ca, to connect with a navigator who will help find the right support. The Trail bridge will be lit red on Saturday, “211 Day,” to raise awareness about this free and confidential service. Photo: File
Trail bridge will light up red for ‘211 Day,’ Saturday