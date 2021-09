September 15, 2021

In Loving Memory of Ron Walker

October 16 1930 – September 4 2011

Dear dad,

I think of you with every heartbeat

And in my dreams we always meet

I remember you every time I take a breath

That’s how much I miss you, dear Dad after your death

I can’t believe it’s been ten long years

And yet every day I still shed tears

I reflect on your memories every time I blink my eye

This is the way it’s going to be until the day I die.

I miss you Dad,

Forever your little girl