The latest advent calendar trend: Holiday cannabis

A Canadian company is giving people from coast to coast a new way to celebrate the Christmas countdown.

Forget about chocolate – wine, beer and now cannabis having taken over the holiday advent calendar game.

With the holiday spirit in mind, and legalization brand new, a Canadian company called Kush Calendars is promising to give you 24 special days with Mary Jane, an offering of 24 different daily and entirely legal Canadian products.

Although you may still need a chocolate version to satisfy those post-calendar cravings.

The 2018 Cannabis Advent Calendar is currently ready to be purchased and will be shipped out soon.

“We have hand crafted this Advent-Calendar-Style box so you get to open a little “present” every day from Dec. 1 to 24.,” reads the description on kushcalendars.ca.

“Your present being a unique strain of flower from one of our well-trusted partners, and maybe a few surprises along the way.”

If this peaks your interest, be prepared to cash out $220, while shipping and tax are included in the price it’s definitely not as cheap as the chocolate kind.

Head to the Kush Calendars website to contemplate your purchase.

