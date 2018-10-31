Spooky or cute: B.C. pets take over the Halloween costume game

Spooky, creepy, funny or just plain cute, pets across B.C. celebrated (or tolerated) Halloween this year.
From scuba divers to cops to hamburgers, they might not want any candy but these good boys and girls deserve a treat!
Superheroes, scuba divers and dragons, oh my
Experts say work needs to continue to prevent extinction
After he found about Jeff Beck’s need, the universe began talking to Andre Boruk
Silver City Stagelines was approved as the new connector service effective Oct. 30
Fifteen to 20 centimetres of snow is expected to fall along the Paulson Summit to the Kootenay Pass
It’s Halloween - and here is a surefire scary drink from mixologists
The federal government is continuing its plan to gradually increase the number of immigrants it accepts into Canada with a new target of 350,000 admissions by 2021.
Most charging stations don’t charge money, because they can’t
The Trudeau government is seeking to give federally regulated workers more paid personal-leave days.
The federal government argues it has jurisdiction to impose a carbon tax as it’s a matter of national concern in a factum filed in Saskatchewan’s Court of Appeal
The federal government has announced an additional $61.5 million to protect endangered killer whales.
Multiple fatalities have been reported in a vehicle rollover on Highway 407 in Vaughan, Ontario.
The province is in the works of making 1,400 temporary spaces and 740 extreme weather response spaces open in 65 B.C. cities
Steven Galloway’s lawsuit also accuses two dozen other people of repeating the accusations on social media
The last time Madeline Lanaro saw her 12-year-old daughter alive was just outside Merritt, B.C.
Between July and September the Conservatives took in $4.86 million
Audrey Parker of Halifax has approached it as a political act
Bobby Orr shares life in and out of hockey in new book “Bobby: My Story in Pictures”
A Calgary city councillor is expected to introduce a motion today that asks council to kill the city’s potential bid to host the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games over ongoing concerns about funding.
The federal government says it will step in to support remote communities affected by the closure of Greyhound bus operations in western Canada and northern Ontario.