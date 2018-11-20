Otter makes a snack out of koi fish in Vancouver Chinese garden

Staff say the otter has eaten at least five fish

A friendly Vancouver otter has found what it thinks is a delicious new snack at the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden.

In a post to social media Tuesday, parks staff said the otter has been chomping down on koi fish.

“Since Saturday, a river otter has been spotted in the garden’s pond, where it has eaten at least five of our adult koi,” staff posted to Twitter.

“The park board is working to relocate the otter, and an investigation is under way to determine how it got here.”

A river otter has been eating koi fish at the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden since Saturday. (Sadie Brown)

