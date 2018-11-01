Trick or Treat on the Avenue in Oak Bay in 2017. (Keri Coles/News staff)

Should Halloween be permanently moved to a Saturday?

Petition to move Halloween to last Saturday of October more than 44,000 signatures strong

A petition to move Halloween to the last Saturday of October has more than 44,000 signatures.

Started three months ago on Change.org, the petition – which says a holiday deserving of a full day shouldn’t be crammed into two rushed hours on a weekday evening – is nearing its goal of 50,000 names.

From parents lamenting the chaos of getting home after work and getting kids ready, to teachers stressing out about the sugar-fuelled mayhem they endure the following day, all seem to agree that having Halloween on the weekend only had upsides.

RELATED: Teal pumpkins pop up across Greater Victoria

“I am signing because I am an elementary school teacher. Halloween is massively disruptive to learning when it falls on a Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday or Friday. Saturday is the perfect day,” wrote one supporter.

Safety was also a theme that ran through the comments.

RELATED: Halloween roundup: Bonfires and fireworks in Greater Victoria

“This makes so much more sense! Parents are racing home in their cars from work while kids are running to their friends’ houses … it’s a safety concern!” wrote another.

What do you think?


 

keri.coles@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Spooky or cute: B.C. pets take over the Halloween costume game

Just Posted

Caribou maternity pen project nears its end by Revelstoke

Experts say work needs to continue to prevent extinction

Castlegar man finds kidney donor in co-worker

After he found about Jeff Beck’s need, the universe began talking to Andre Boruk

Postal strike comes to West Kootenay

Workers in Trail, Castlegar and Rossland set up picket lines

New Kootenay-to-Kelowna bus line ready to roll

Silver City Stagelines was approved as the new connector service effective Oct. 30

Snowfall warning issued for stretch of Highway 3

Fifteen to 20 centimetres of snow is expected to fall along the Paulson Summit to the Kootenay Pass

RECIPE: How to make a spooky ‘Dragon’s Blood Punch’

It’s Halloween - and here is a surefire scary drink from mixologists

Bear from Fort St. James accidentally reported in Victoria

Location of bear highlights perks and challenges of interactive wildlife website

B.C. man banned from owning dogs for 5 years after flea-infested Rascal nearly died

Man who was caring for dog infested with 100,000 fleas sentenced in Nanaimo

Bobby Orr would be ‘surprised’ if there isn’t another NHL lockout

The league and the NHL Players’ Association signed a 10-year collective bargaining agreement in January 2013 to end the last lockout

B.C. novelist files defamation suit over sexual assault allegations

teven Galloway’s lawsuit also accuses two dozen other people of repeating the accusations on social media

Union leaders say proposed pay equity legislation will close ‘shameful’ gap

Jobs that might be under close scrutiny because they are dominated by women include clerical and administrative jobs, marketing, sales and services

Dying woman issues deathbed plea for changes to Canada’s assisted-death law

Audrey Parker, diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer in 2016, says the two-year-old law will allow her to end her prolonged suffering

Deer shot by arrow, put down by B.C. conservation sparks investigation

Conservation officers looking for information about Maple Ridge incident

B.C. pharmacist saves overdose victim’s life

Quick thinking by London Drugs staff

Most Read