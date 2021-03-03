Missing woman’s remains recovered after Vancouver Island boat fire

A boat caught fire in Ladysmith Harbour on Saturday morning. (Photo submitted)

The RCMP has recovered the remains of the missing 60-year-old woman after a boat caught fire in the Ladysmith harbour on Saturday morning.

The woman lived on board the vessel with her partner. Her partner was rescued from the fire.

An eyewitness said they heard a man yelling for help when the fire was small. Within moments, an explosion occurred, engulfing the vessel in flames.

“There was no foul play at all,” BC RCMP Vancouver Island Division Media Relations Officer, Chris Manseau said. “The underwater recovery team finished on Sunday. They spoke with the gentleman who was on board, the determination was that he was refuelling something.”

At 5:19 a.m. Saturday morning, Ladysmith RCMP responded to a fire at the Ladysmith Marina. Front line RCMP officers arrived at the Gladden Road area marina to find the Ladysmith Fire Department and BC Emergency Health Services on scene and the vessel fully engulfed in flames. One of two occupants aboard the boat were rescued by the operator of a small skiff.

The approximate 50-foot vessel had gone adrift in the harbour and was safely towed to shore by the Coast Guard and the Ladysmith Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue. The fire was fully extinguished by the Ladysmith Fire Department at Slag Point.

Acting Ladysmith RCMP Staff Sgt. Steve Perret thanked those who called 9-1-1 after witnessing the fire. Their actions likely saved the man’s life.

The investigation has now concluded.

