Jason Aldean will headline next summer’s Rockin’ River Music Fest, at Coldwater River in Merritt (Photo: flickr.com/photos/morgancwilliams1)

Jason Aldean, Old Dominion to headline Merritt’s Rockin’ River concerts next summer

Four-day music festival at Coldwater River from Aug. 1 to 4

Camping and festival passes for the 2019 edition of Merritt’s Rockin’ River Music Fest will go on sale Friday (Nov. 23) starting at 10 a.m., via rockinriverfest.com/tickets.

The lineup, announced on Tuesday morning by Live Nation Canada, will include Jason Aldean, Old Dominion, Brothers Osborne, Maren Morris, Kane Brown, Brett Kissel and other artists.

The four-day music festival will take place in Coldwater River from Aug. 1 to 4.

Aldean is a two-time, reigning and current ACM ‘Entertainer of the Year’ award winner. He’ll be joined at the festival by Tennessee five-piece Old Dominion, vocal duo Brothers Osborne and chart-topping vocalist Maren Morris.

Last year’s festival attracted 36,000 ticket-holders, according to Live Nation.

The 2019 festival will see more than 30 acts “performing across multiple stages as well as an expanded Party Zone, increased riverside and XL campsites, free-flow party patios, and more onsite amenities including food options, bars, and bathrooms,” the company stated.

As well, a new “Entertainment District” will be located in the Chattahoochee campground featuring added music, breakfast options, and late-night entertainment.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
B.C.’s Esi Edugyan wins $100K Giller prize for Washington Black

Just Posted

Columbia Basin Trust announces grant for technology upgrades

The deadline for organizations to apply is Dec. 17

Grand Forks to receive business recovery funds post-flood

The community will receive two Rural Dividends grants for a total of $655,000.

Road trip comes to end with split for Grand Forks Border Bruins

The team is coming off its longest road trip this season.

Forestry workers set to begin job action in Kootenays

Operations in Castlegar, Cranbrook, Galloway, Elko, Radium, Golden may see job action this week.

Grand Forks high school students remember

The school and the Legion joined for the annual Remembrance Day ceremony.

VIDEO: Two officers of B.C. Legislature escorted out amid investigation

Clerk of the House Craig James, Sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz on administrative leave

Shirtless stranger loomed over couch and started stabbing, bloody B.C. murder trial hears

Colin John pleads not guilty as trial opens in 2016 Chemainus murder case

Late 2019 too long to wait for ridesharing: B.C. Conservatives

“While the rest of the world is embracing this transportation revolution, B.C. is only now staggering slowly toward legislation on a business model that’s been mainstreamed for over a decade in other jurisdictions.”

Police aim to prevent retaliation after Hells Angel found dead under B.C. bridge

IHIT confirms Chad Wilson, 43, was the victim of a ‘targeted’ homicide

ICBC warns shoppers of the high-accident season at mall parking lots

Over 150,000 accidents happened during the holiday season last year

No deal in sight: Canada Post warns of delivery delays into January

Union holds fifth week of rotating strikes as both sides remain apart on contract negotiations

COLUMN: Higher interest rates will slow B.C. economy after ‘unusually robust’ show

Jock Finlayson is executive vice president and chief policy officer of the Business Council of BC

Jason Aldean, Old Dominion to headline Merritt’s Rockin’ River concerts next summer

Four-day music festival at Coldwater River from Aug. 1 to 4

Police looking into two more incidents at private Toronto all-boys’ school

Police and the school have said two of the prior incidents involved an alleged sexual assault

Most Read