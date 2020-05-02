Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Nanaimo’s Hemer Park, located on Holden Lake, south of the city. (Wendy Furlan-Moran/Amateur Photography Entry)

In this unprecedented time of sheltering in place, we can still research, plan and dream about the vacations we’ll take, the new places we’ll see, the food, fun and adventures we will experience both in our own backyard and elsewhere.

It’s with this in mind that we launch the West Coast Traveller, the perfect website and newsletter for armchair travellers to see what makes the West Coast great.

Welcome, fellow online voyager, to westcoastraveller.com, a definitive travel site for Black Press Media’s millions of monthly viewers to revel in all things British Columbia, Alberta, Yukon, Washington, Oregon, California and Alaska.

Featuring a Hawaiian-style outrigger canoe, this beautiful photo was taken on the Fraser River’s Bedford Channel, at historic Fort Langley. Fort Langley was established in 1827, and six Hawaiians were part of the original construction crew. Some Hawaiians later settled across the river at Kanaka Creek, Maple Ridge. (Visnja Gasparic Vojvodic/Amateur Photography Entry)

With more than 170 sister publications in communities throughout Alberta, Yukon and the west coast of North America, The West Coast Traveller is uniquely positioned to leverage Black Press Media’s hundreds of travel publications, local experts in high-interest West Coast destinations, and tens of thousands of stunning photos and videos submitted by Black Press Media’s readers.

“The West Coast Traveller is an adventure in itself, with content created by our professional journalists and amazing photos provided by our readers,” says Andrew Franklin, vice-president of digital operations, Canada, for Black Press Media.

“Fresh, comprehensive, informative and fun, we know readers will be happy to engage, contribute and share our content.”

“Although our travel is currently restricted, there’s no reason why you can’t take a voyage of the mind, learning more about the great West Coast places you’ll want to visit soon. We also invite you to sign up for our newletter, where you can get great travel ideas delivered right to your inbox.”

For people living across the West Coast, the WCT will offer an incredible array of new destinations outside of the top tourism resorts, allowing locals to truly discover hidden gems in their own backyard, once travel resumes.

“We’re an online community of socially savvy adventurers and discoverers,” Franklin says, “and we have expert writers in the nearly 200 communities in which we publish, ready to share their local travel secrets.”

“And I want to thank the thousands of amateur photographers for their submissions, many from the amateur photography contest. Many of you will see your work on this site in the coming months.”

Do you want to share your West Coast Travel experience? Send us your favourite West Coast photos or videos by clicking here. For those travel bloggers interested in getting their work exposed to an extensive audience along with links back to their websites please click here.

The Mission Bridge links the communities of Mission and Abbotsford across the Fraser River. (Alexandra Fontaine/ Amateur Photography Entry)

A magnificent view of the Coastal Range, just outside Langley, B.C. The Coastal Range extends from southwestern Yukon through the Alaska Panhandle and B.C. (Mike Luedey/Amateur Photography Entry)

