‘Cool, poppin’, turnt right up’: B.C. Liberals take crack at ‘hip’ lingo

That didn’t take long.
The B.C. Liberals didn’t miss a beat, matching Premier John Horgan’s attempt to reach young people during Thursday night’s televised debate on electoral reform.
Social media exploded after Horgan said: “If you were woke, you’d know that pro rep is lit.”
On Friday, the BC Liberal Caucus posted a video on Twitter of the oldest MLA to be elected in B.C. history.
West Vancouver-Capilano MLA Ralph Sultan is seen telling Horgan to “check yourself before you wreck yourself,” while criticizing his debate performance.
“If you were really woke, you’d know your PR-debate non-answers last night ain’t going to cut it. The only thing lit last night was Andrew’s performance – it was cool, poppin’ and turnt right up,” said Sultan, who’s in his mid-80s.
“Do me a favour, kid, and listen to the real slang expert and share and vote First Past the Post.”
“Poppin’” means to be in style or popular, and “turnt right up” is actually not a phrase commonly used. “Turnt” means to be intoxicated.
Mail-in ballots on whether to stick with First Past the Post or move to a form of proportional representation are due Nov. 30 at Elections BC.
