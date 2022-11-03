The Ford F150 being driven dangerously by the man from Alberta. (BCRCMP)

The Ford F150 being driven dangerously by the man from Alberta. (BCRCMP)

Alberta man arrested following ‘drunken joyride’ from Kamloops to Golden

The man, driving a Ford F150, was speeding, passing illegally, and tailgating dangerously

An Alberta man faces charges after a “reckless and dangerous” three-hour joyride from the North Okanagan to the Columbia Mountains.

On the morning of Oct. 28, the Kamloops RCMP were alerted to a Ford F-150 driving erratically on Highway 1. The vehicle, carrying an Alberta licence plate, was headed eastbound.

Reports came into police of the same vehicle speeding, passing illegally, and tailgating dangerously.

Police set up a roadblock at Quartz Creek, 42 km west of Golden, and managed to stop the vehicle with help from their Emergency Response Team.

The driver was “uncooperative” upon being stopped and arrested, and police determined he was well over the legal limit of alcohol in his body at the time.

The Alberta man faces multiple charges following the incident, and was served a 90-day driving prohibition. His vehicle was seized.

“This kind of driving behaviour is simply unacceptable,” said Sgt. Brad Matchett, the NCO in charge of the BC Highway Patrol – Golden unit. “In addition to the risk posed to police attempting to stop this driver, he put so many other people’s lives at risk.”

The BC Highway Patrol is asking anyone who may have witnessed or captured this vehicle on video to contact them at (250)344-4002.

