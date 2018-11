A small crowd gathered at the Phoenix cenotaph on Sunday to remember the miners of Phoenix who fought in the First World War(Dorothy Unger/Submitted)

Gone, but not forgotten – a small but dedicated group of interested residents gathered at the war memorial at Phoenix on Sunday in memory of the 15 Phoenix miners who fought in the First World War.

The group read “In Flanders Fields,” before observing silence and the Act of Remembrance, calling out the names of the soldiers.

Following the ceremony, the attendees gathered around a small bonfire, sharing remembrances of family members and friends who died or were injured in combat.