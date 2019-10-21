Video: Meet your South Okanagan–West Kootenay candidates

Candidates answer questions about themselves and their policy

Unsure who to vote for? Want to know more about your local candidates? Black Press Media has you covered with profiles of five of the candidates for the South Okanagan – West Kootenay riding.

Richard Cannings: NDP candidate for South Okanagan-West Kootenay

Helena Konanz: Conservative Party candidate for South Okanagan-West Kootenay

Tara Howse: Green Party candidate for South Okanagan-West Kootenay

Connie Denesiuk: Liberal Party candidate for South Okanagan-West Kootenay

Sean Taylor: People’s Party of Canada candidate for South Okanagan-West Kootenay

Independent candidate Carolina Hopkins was not available for a video interview.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.