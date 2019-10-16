A woman and her dog walks past the UBC sign at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Tuesday, Apr 23, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

UBC issues statement after instructor tells students to vote for Liberal Party

University says partisan messaging was not intentional

The University of B.C. is apologizing after one of its instructors urged their class to get out to the polls – but only if they voted for a Liberal candidate.

The email was sent out to first-year psychology students on Sunday. It starts as a generic reminder for students to vote in advance polls on Monday, but turns partisan at the end.

“Wouldn’t it be nice if every election had a holiday where we could vote? Well, this one does,” the email reads.

“Get out and vote for Joyce Murray. We’re counting on your support!”

Murray is the Liberal MP in Vancouver Quadra, a riding that includes UBC’s Point Grey campus and the western part of Vancouver.

In an emailed statement, UBC senior director of media relations Kurt Heinrich said the partisan messaging was unintentional.

“The instructor… said the reference to vote for the particular candidate in the message was copied and pasted from what was believed to be a simple communication urging the community to vote,” Heinrich said.

“The instructor simply did not see the reference to the candidate. There was no intent to send out a partisan message and the instructor and the department regret the error.”

The instructor will be apologizing to students, Heinrich added.

ELECTION 2019: Climates strikes push environment to top of mind for federal leaders

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Advanced polls saw 4.7 million Canadians cast their ballots in the 2019 federal election

Just Posted

Celgar says equipment failure won’t affect production next week

The chip dumper collapse on Oct. 6 is still under investigation

One business break-in among late-September RCMP calls

Thieves stole thousands of dollars in tools earlier this month from B&F Sales and Service

Cops make fentanyl bust in Castlegar

Over 280 pills among drugs seized

Christina Lake artist finds fans in Hollywood

Cindy Alblas spent a day mingling with celebrities and offering them stained glass art last month

Federal candidates debate environmental issues in Castlegar

Few sparks and much agreement between candidates that action is needed

ELECTION 2019: Climate strikes push environment to top of mind for federal leaders

Black Press Media presents a three-part series on three big election issues

Port Moody mayor goes back on unpaid leave during sex assault investigation

Rob Vagramov said he intends to return as mayor in three or four weeks

UBC issues statement after instructor tells students to vote for Liberal Party

University says partisan messaging was not intentional

Feud with Canada Post causes Grasmere Post Office to close its doors

Grasmere Post Office will close Oct. 31, building owners unable to reach agreement with Canada Post

Cowichan Valley brothers win big in lottery for second time

Playing same numbers net big wins over a three year period

Fatal overdoses down by 33% in B.C., but carfentanil deaths continue to spike

Carfentanil, an illicit drug more powerful than fentanyl, causing more deaths than ever

Sentencing date set for Vancouver Island father convicted of killing his two daughters

Andrew Berry was found guilty of two counts of second-degree murder last month

B.C. woman finds mysterious coin among Grandma’s collection

Grandmother died when she was very young and her past is not well known to her mother

Advanced polls saw 4.7 million Canadians cast their ballots in the 2019 federal election

That’s a 29 per cent increase from advance polling in 2015

Most Read